Dragon Ball Super Previews Dawn Of The Z-Legends: Hirudegarn SR

A new era is dawning for Bandai's Dragon Ball Super Card Game. The long-running Unison Warrior Series block has wrapped up with the new Zenkai Series block launching in September 2022 with a series of promo cards, starter decks, and a full expansion. The set, titled Dawn of the Z-Legends (with its full name being Zenkai Series: Dawn of the Z-Legends) is the eighteenth main set and is the first to include Zenkai Cards, otherwise known as Z-Cards. This set and its associated decks and promos, according to Bandai, feature characters from "all sagas." In honor of the release of this new wave of Dragon Ball Super Card Game projects, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into some of the most intriguing upcoming cards from a collector's perspective. Today, let's take a look at two Super Rares from Dawn of the Z-Legends.

To the left, we have Hirudegarn, who was the villain from Dragon Ball Z: Dragon Fist movie. This movie is one of the few that fits relatively perfectly into the DB canon due to it taking place after the Buu Saga settled into a time of peace. This oversized villain was a terrific and different take on a Big Bad for these characters, and the role that Tapion played in this film made it stand out as an interesting and unique entry in the non-canon films. To the right, we have Gogeta in his Super Saiyan 4 form. These cards are from the multi-colored section of Dawn of the Z-Legends, which shows cards from multiple different sagas. These Super Rares use a new foil style that is halfway between wavy patterns and the shattered foil of old.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from Dawn of the Z-Warrior and the associated decks.