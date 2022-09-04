Dragon Ball Super Previews Dawn Of The Z-Legends: Mijorin & More

A new era is dawning for Bandai's Dragon Ball Super Card Game. The long-running Unison Warrior Series block has wrapped up with the new Zenkai Series block launching in September 2022 with a series of promo cards, starter decks, and a full expansion. The set, titled Dawn of the Z-Legends (with its full name being Zenkai Series: Dawn of the Z-Legends) is the eighteenth main set and is the first to include Zenkai Cards, otherwise known as Z-Cards. This set and its associated decks and promos, according to Bandai, feature characters from "all sagas." Ahead of the release of this new wave of Dragon Ball Super Card Game projects, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into some of the most intriguing upcoming cards from a collector's perspective. Today, let's take a look a few cards more cards from the Other World Tournament Saga of DBZ.

Mijorin is introduced during the Other World Tournament in Dragon Ball Z. He is one of King Kai's trainees from the North Quadrant. A minor character, he appears in this debut role and then reappears later as a cameo in the Buu Saga. He also appears training with South Kai in the Shadow Dragon Saga of GT. To the right, West Kai is also a character introduced in the Other World Tournament Saga. The only Kai without sunglasses, the arrogant West Kai is the North Kai's (King Kai) rival. He is the Kai under whom Pikkon (or, in the Japanese version and the DBSCG, Paikuhan) trains. The bout between Pikkon and Goku feeds fuel to the fire of the West Kai and North Kai rivalry, which is played for humor in the series.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from Dawn of the Z-Warrior and the associated decks.