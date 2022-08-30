Dragon Ball Super Previews Dawn Of The Z-Legends: Paikuhan Unison

A new era is dawning for Bandai's Dragon Ball Super Card Game. The long-running Unison Warrior Series block has wrapped up with the new Zenkai Series block launching in September 2022 with a series of promo cards, starter decks, and a full expansion. The set, titled Dawn of the Z-Legends (with its full name being Zenkai Series: Dawn of the Z-Legends) is the eighteenth main set and is the first to include Zenkai Cards, otherwise known as Z-Cards. This set and its associated decks and promos, according to Bandai, feature characters from "all sagas." Ahead of the release of this new wave of Dragon Ball Super Card Game projects, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into some of the most intriguing upcoming cards from a collector's perspective. Today, let's take a look at another couple of Paikuhan (or Pikkon) cards.

To the right, the Paikuhan, Testing the Opposition card recreates the character's time in the Other World Tournament. This is primarily where he shows up in the DBZ anime, though he does also appear in the non-canonical movies, Bio Broly and Fusion Reborn. The Unison card to the left shows a different version of Pikuhan than viewers of the anime may be used to. So who is Super Paikuhan? This transformation of Paikuhan's is seen in the Dragon Ball Heroes arcade game and tie-in material which expands upon the storyline. This version of Paikuhan develops lines under his eyes, and his clothing changes to homage the West Kai's outfit. Notably, Super Paikuhan does not appear to be dead any longer, as he is not depicted with a Halo as he was before his transformation.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from Dawn of the Z-Warrior and the associated decks.