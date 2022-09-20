Dragon Ball Super Previews Dawn Of The Z-Legends: SS Goku SPR

A new era is dawning for Bandai's Dragon Ball Super Card Game. The long-running Unison Warrior Series block has wrapped up with the new Zenkai Series block launching in September 2022 with a series of promo cards, starter decks, and a full expansion. The set, titled Dawn of the Z-Legends (with its full name being Zenkai Series: Dawn of the Z-Legends) is the eighteenth main set and is the first to include Zenkai Cards, otherwise known as Z-Cards. This set and its associated decks and promos, according to Bandai, feature characters from "all sagas." In honor of the release of this new wave of Dragon Ball Super Card Game projects, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into some of the most intriguing upcoming cards from a collector's perspective. Today, let's take a look at another Special Rare card.

This SS Son Goku, Another World Blitz can be seen as thematically connecting to the two Paikuhan (or Pikkon) Special Rares from yesterday's spotlight on Dawn of the Z-Legends. This shows Goku's side of that same climatic battle during the Other World Tournament, where Goku faced off with Paikuhan. This Super Saiyan transformation was saved for this moment, with the animators even going so far as to edit and re-color a previous Super Saiyan transformation in an earlier episode to hide Goku's true power from his competitors. This may have been a confusing mistake, but it led to the Blue Goku Leader card from this very set, which features Goku with black hair that has gone up into the Super Saiyan shape.

As far as this card, this is easily one of the top SPRs of the set to me due to its simple, iconic depiction of Goku's most memorable transformation: a classic Super Saiyan.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from Dawn of the Z-Warrior and the associated decks.