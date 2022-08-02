Dragon Ball Super Previews Dawn Of The Z-Legends: SS2 Trunks Leader

A new era is dawning for Bandai's Dragon Ball Super Card Game. The long-running Unison Warrior Series block has wrapped up with the new Zenkai Series block launching in September 2022 with a series of promo cards, starter decks, and a full expansion. The set, titled Dawn of the Z-Legends (with its full name being Zenkai Series: Dawn of the Z-Legends), is the eighteenth main set and is the first to include Zenkai Cards, otherwise known as Z-Cards. This set and its associated decks and promos, according to Bandai, feature characters from "all sagas." Ahead of the release of this new wave of Dragon Ball Super Card Game projects, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into some of the most intriguing upcoming cards from a collector's perspective. Today, let's take a look at a new Leader associated with the set.

This Super Saiyan 2 Trunks Leader will not be in packs of Dawn of the Z-Legends but will instead be in one of the four associated decks that are launching the new Z-Card mechanic. This will be part of the DBSC-SD18 Blue Future Zenkai Starter Deck which also features Super Saiyan Blue Vegito. This deck features 51 cards, one Z-Card (the Vegito), and a Zenkai Start Pack. I cannot yet confirm how many of these cards will be exclusive to the Blue Future deck and how many will be reprints from other sets.

The art is cool on this one, showing Future Trunks in his standard Super Saiyan form on the Leader Front. Flip it over to the Awaken side to reveal Trunks in his SS2 form. SS2 Trunks in the anime was drawn as oddly identical to the standard SS form, so I appreciate how this card portrays SS2 hair more accurately to the lore.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from Dawn of the Z-Warrior and the associated decks.