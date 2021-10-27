Pokémon Reveals New Legends: Arceus & Sinnoh Remake Details

Nintendo and The Pokémon Company have released new information for three of their upcoming games including the Sinnoh remakes, Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl which will release on November 19, 2021, and the open-world RPG Pokémon Legends: Arceus which will release on January 28, 2022. Let's get into the details.

Here's the new information we can confirm about Pokémon's upcoming Legends: Arceus RPG:

New information about Hisuian Zorua, including a tragic backstory: Category: Spiteful Fox Pokémon, Type: Normal/Ghost, Height: 2'4" (0.7 m), Weight: 27.6 lbs. (12.5 kg), Pokédex information: "These Zorua migrated to the Hisui region after being driven from other lands by humans, who shunned the Pokémon for manifesting uncanny illusions. But the Zorua perished, unable to survive the harsh Hisuian environment and strife with other Pokémon. Their lingering souls were reborn in this Ghost-type form through the power of their malice toward humans and Pokémon. If Hisuian Zorua spot a lone person or Pokémon, the Zorua may appear before them in a guise mimicking the target's appearance. Unlike the illusions of the previously discovered form of Zorua, these ghostly mimicries are created using spiteful power emitted from the long fur on Hisuian Zorua's head, around its neck, and on its tail."

New information about Hisuian Zoroark, the evolution of Zorua: Category: Baneful Fox Pokémon, Type: Normal/Ghost, Height: 5'3" (1.6 m), Weight: 160.9 lbs. (73 kg). Pokédex information: "The spiteful power emitted from Hisuian Zoroark's long, writhing fur projects terrifying illusions—and can also inflict physical harm upon foes, damaging their bodies from both inside and out. And the illusions that Zoroark projects have expressions of such utter malice toward every last thing upon this world that those who see them are said to be driven mad by the terror. Hisuian Zoroark is ferociously hostile and aggressive toward people and other Pokémon. But it appears to have a compassionate streak for those it considers close or like family.



Here's the new information we can confirm about Pokémon's upcoming Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl games:

A new trailer has been released which spells out the role that the villainous Team Galactic will play in these Sinnoh remakes.

The Lake Trio of Mesprit, Uxie, Azelf all confirmed with some new artwork shown.

Gym leaders confirmed with new artwork shown.