Dragon Ball Super Previews Dawn Of The Z-Legends: SSB Goku Leader

A new era is dawning for Bandai's Dragon Ball Super Card Game. The long-running Unison Warrior Series block has wrapped up with the new Zenkai Series block launching in September 2022 with a series of promo cards, starter decks, and a full expansion. The set, titled Dawn of the Z-Legends (with its full name being Zenkai Series: Dawn of the Z-Legends) is the eighteenth main set and is the first to include Zenkai Cards, otherwise known as Z-Cards. This set and its associated decks and promos, according to Bandai, feature characters from "all sagas." Ahead of the release of this new wave of Dragon Ball Super Card Game projects, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into some of the most intriguing upcoming cards from a collector's perspective. Today, let's take a look at the new Son Goku Leader.

This card depicts Goku as he was seen in the Dragon Ball Super: Broly movie. He and Vegeta wore heavy jackets to venture into the tundra where much of their battle against Broly took place in that visually stunning feature. Now, flip the card over to the Awaken side, and you know that when the winter coat comes off, Goku is about to lay the smack down. On the Leader's Awaken side, you can see the form that Goku utilized in the film when the earlier Super Saiyan forms weren't enough: Super Saiyan Blue. The art here is intensely awesome with the trademark detail and hyper-rendered coloring that we have gotten used to on Leaders. This card is a DBSCG promo that was revealed at San Diego Comic-Con 2022 this past weekend when the Zenkai Series and new card mechanics were announced.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from Dawn of the Z-Warrior and the associated decks.