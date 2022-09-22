Dragon Ball Super Previews Dawn Of The Z-Legends: Super Hero Gohan

A new era is dawning for Bandai's Dragon Ball Super Card Game. The long-running Unison Warrior Series block has wrapped up with the new Zenkai Series block launching in September 2022 with a series of promo cards, starter decks, and a full expansion. The set, titled Dawn of the Z-Legends (with its full name being Zenkai Series: Dawn of the Z-Legends) is the eighteenth main set and is the first to include Zenkai Cards, otherwise known as Z-Cards. This set and its associated decks and promos, according to Bandai, feature characters from "all sagas." In honor of the release of this new wave of Dragon Ball Super Card Game projects, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into some of the most intriguing upcoming cards from a collector's perspective. Today, let's take a look at Gohan as seen in Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero.

There was a time when Gohan was the strongest character in Dragon Ball Z. He tapped into his hidden rage and turned Super Saiyan 2 during the Cell Games, making good on his father's hope that it would be Gohan to take down Cell. Gohan's transformation is one of the most iconic in anime history, and his subsequent yo-yo-ing back and forth between becoming a scholar and tapping back into his power has been frustrating for fans. The latest film, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, furthers the Gohan story by getting him back in his Piccolo garb, the same outfit he wore during Cell Games, and pushing forward with his Ultimate Form. Gohan unlocks a new transformation as well, but this set does not include that new form on cards. Perhaps next set.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from Dawn of the Z-Warrior and the associated decks.