Dragon Ball Super Previews Fighter's Ambition Promos: Cooler & Vegeta

Bandai's has released the new Dragon Ball Super Card Game set. This set comes just two months after the first set of the new and current series block, Zenkai Series, which sees the introduction of Z-Cards as well as a change in the holo pattern used for Super Rares, Special Rares, and Secret Rares. The set, titled Fighter's Ambition (with its full name being Zenkai Series: Fighter's Ambition) is the nineteenth main set and second Zenkai Series set. It hit shelves on November 18th, 2022 in booster packs, booster boxes, and premium packs. It will later also appear in the Gift Collection 2022. Fighter's Ambition focuses on the new canonical film Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, the direct previous film Broly, and even the non-canon but incredibly fun Super Android 13! movie. In honor of the release of this new Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into some of the most intriguing upcoming cards from a collector's perspective. Today, let's check some promo cards associated with from Fighter's Ambition.

Here, we have two different characters that appeared in non-canonical works. Meta-Cooler, Infinite Terror depicts Frieza's brother from the Z-era movies Cooler's Revenge and The Return of Cooler. Cooler was introduced in the films as Frieza's more powerful brother who had unlocked a fifth form beyond Frieza's ultimate transformation, long before Akira Toriyama would introduce the canonical Golden form. Meta-Cooler is the result of Cooler's remains from his first battle with Goku fusing with the Big Gete Star and creating a robotic army.

SS Vegeta, Fighting Back depicts Vegeta with his Dragon Ball GT-era haircut. The style of his hair as well as the bolts of electricity in his aura, actually suggest this is Vegeta in his Super Saiyan 2 form rather than the standard Super Saiyan form listed on the card.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from Zenkai Series: Fighter's Ambition. Stay tuned for more as well as other reveals from upcoming DBSCG products.