Dragon Ball Super Previews Fighter's Ambition: SS Goku Super Rare

Bandai's has announced the new Dragon Ball Super Card Game set. This set comes just two months after the first set of the new and current series block, Zenkai Series, which sees the introduction of Z-Cards as well as a change in the holo pattern used for Super Rares, Special Rares, and Secret Rares. The set, titled Fighter's Ambition (with its full name being Zenkai Series: Fighter's Ambition) is the nineteenth main set and second Zenkai Series set. It is expected to hit shelves on November 18th, 2022, in booster packs, booster boxes, and premium packs. Fighter's Ambition will focus on the new canonical film Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, the direct previous film Broly, and even the non-canon but incredibly fun Super Android 13! movie. In honor of the announcement of this new Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into some of the most intriguing upcoming cards from a collector's perspective. Today, let's take a look at some more awesome Saiyan-focused cards from Fighter's Ambition.

Damn, these are some cool cards. The first card here shows Super Saiyan Son Goku as a Super Rare. Goku looks badass here, powering up with a spiral of golden energy that shows on the card as gold foil embossment.

Then, we have yet another Goku as a Z-Awaken card. This card plays on top of the Leader with Goku, Trunks, and Vegeta that we saw yesterday. This card is quite the visual punch, avoiding some of the issues that we often see with this new card type which sometimes relies on cheesy forced-perspective 3D. This one does not.

We finish up today's previews with another Super Rare of the three Super Saiyans active during the Android 13 battle: Trunks, Vegeta, and, of course, Goku.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from Zenkai Series: Fighter's Ambition. Stay tuned for more as well as other reveals from upcoming DBSCG products.