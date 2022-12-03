Dragon Ball Super Previews Fighter's Ambition: Villains: Mercenary Tao

Bandai's has released the new Dragon Ball Super Card Game set. This set comes just two months after the first set of the new and current series block, Zenkai Series, which sees the introduction of Z-Cards as well as a change in the holo pattern used for Super Rares, Special Rares, and Secret Rares. The set, titled Fighter's Ambition (with its full name being Zenkai Series: Fighter's Ambition) is the nineteenth main set and second Zenkai Series set. It hit shelves on November 18th, 2022 in booster packs, booster boxes, and premium packs. It will later also appear in the Gift Collection 2022. Fighter's Ambition focuses on the new canonical film Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, the direct previous film Broly, and even the non-canon but incredibly fun Super Android 13! movie. In honor of the release of this new Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into some of the most intriguing upcoming cards from a collector's perspective. Today, let's check out another Villainous Threat from Fighter's Ambition.

Today's Villainous Threat card features the villain that truly set the tone for Dragon Ball sagas to come. Mercenary Tao appeared as an assassin working for the Red Ribbon Army who was feared across the land. He defeated Goku with seemingly insurmountable strength but Goku, instead of giving up, did exactly what he would come to be known for: train, train, train until he ascended to a new plateau of strength. Tao's defeat by Goku's hand served as a herald for what would come with the battles against many future villains, but this deadly Mercenary remained the first baddie to truly put Goku in his place in a life-changing way.

