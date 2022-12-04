Dragon Ball Super Previews Fighter's Ambition: Villains: RR Robot

Bandai's has released the new Dragon Ball Super Card Game set. This set comes just two months after the first set of the new and current series block, Zenkai Series, which sees the introduction of Z-Cards as well as a change in the holo pattern used for Super Rares, Special Rares, and Secret Rares. The set, titled Fighter's Ambition (with its full name being Zenkai Series: Fighter's Ambition) is the nineteenth main set and second Zenkai Series set. It hit shelves on November 18th, 2022 in booster packs, booster boxes, and premium packs. It will later also appear in the Gift Collection 2022. Fighter's Ambition focuses on the new canonical film Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, the direct previous film Broly, and even the non-canon but incredibly fun Super Android 13! movie. In honor of the release of this new Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into some of the most intriguing upcoming cards from a collector's perspective. Today, let's check out another Villainous Threat from Fighter's Ambition.

This card features the Red Ribbon Robot from O.G. Dragon Ball. The recent movie Super Hero actually brought back the Red Ribbon Army in a major way, showing how they have dramatically upgraded their robotics power since the days of old… hell, even since the days of the Android Saga. That film saw the climatic battle between an unfinished, berserker Cell Max with Orange Piccolo and Gohan Beast, showing that these new DBS films are dedicated to pushing the mythology forward while still embracing and paying homage to the classics that fans loved for so many years.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from Zenkai Series: Fighter's Ambition. Stay tuned for more as well as other reveals from upcoming DBSCG products.