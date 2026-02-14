Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Big Cheese Studio, Cooking Simulator 2, Cooking Simulator 2: Better Together

Cooking Simulator 2: Better Together Drops New Gameplay Trailer

Check out the latest trailer for the game Cooking Simulator 2: Better Together, as we get a better look at the gameplay to come

Article Summary Cooking Simulator 2: Better Together drops a new gameplay trailer with a closer look at features.

Experience improved controls, create custom recipes, and manage your own restaurant kitchen.

Jump into multiplayer with friends for co-op cooking, challenges, or just some food fights.

Collect and craft hundreds of recipes while keeping your kitchen organized and efficient.

Indie game developer and publisher Big Cheese Studio revealed a new trailer this week for their upcoming game, Cooking Simulator 2: Better Together. Its isn't very long, but you get a good minute of footage to show off the gameplay to come, showing off everything from making your chef to learning recipies to getting orders out the door. The title is still on track to come out on March 31, 2026, but until then, enjoy the trailer above!

Cooking Simulator 2: Better Together

Cooking Simulator is back – bigger, better, and with optional multiplayer! Create your own recipes and take advantage of new and improved controls to become the best restaurant cook in the city! Or just have fun and enjoy cooking at your own pace. You're the chef here Time for a fresh start! Leave your boring office career behind and, with the help of friends, chase after your dream of becoming the greatest cook. From humble beginnings in a burger joint, rise up to become the chef of the best restaurant in the city. Learn about ingredients, techniques, and how to combine them into recipes to serve delicious meals to different kinds of guests. Your creativity is the key!

If you feel that you could use a helping hand, just call up your buddy and together you will overcome any hurdle. They can bring all their gear and expertise and you will reap the rewards together. Don't feel like working? You can invite them to your apartment or to sandbox mode just to have fun, cook something delicious, spend some time together, or maybe have a food fight? Tired of the same old recipe time and time again? It's time to spice things up! As a chef, your job is to experiment in the kitchen and create the dishes your guests will crave. Take dozens of base recipes and make them your own. It will take some time to figure out the perfect combinations for your guests, but they will make it worthwhile.

Got stuck on a recipe or just not in the mood for tinkering? We've got you covered. You can collect hundreds of recipes in-game, some of them fancy, some of them home-brewed, all of them inspired by authentic dishes from around the world. With simple adjustments, you will find something for every taste. Of course, designing recipes is just part of the job description. As a chef you will be responsible for the kitchen side of the business. Order supplies before you run out of ingredients and prep them ahead of time to not keep your guests waiting. Maintain neat stations and keep your kitchen tidy, you never know when a health inspector might drop by.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!