Dragon Ball Super Previews Mythic Booster: Goku & Vegeta Reprint

Reprints are coming to the Dragon Ball Super Card Game. Bandai has now begun to preview the full set of cards from upcoming Mythic Booster set which will reprint cards from past expansions, decks, and promotional items with alternate artwork. Expected in December 2021 after international delays, the Mythic Booster cards will not have their own specific set numbering but will instead retain their original set's information. This will be a helpful set especially for players looking to build decks using cards within products that can no longer be found, and collectors may also enjoy this one as every card has a brand new artwork, including the set's secret rare: Cell Xeno. As the Dragon Ball Super Card Game shows off the cards from this upcoming expansion, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the cards from a collector's perspective.

We now have new answers on how Mythic Booster packs will be set up. Contrary to what we originally thought, these packs will indeed include both the original and reprint artwork. The layout of the packs, as shown on Johku DMD's YouTube channel, begins with straight reprint cards showcasing the original artwork of the cards being reprinted. The parallel foil slot includes one of those original cards with this new style of foil applied. Then, finally, we get one of the new Alternate Art reprints that we've been showing here at Bleeding Cool. Each of these cards will have premium gold foil which the content creators in the linked video describe as closer to the quality of Special Rares than Super Rares. It looks as if Mythic Booster just got a hell of a lot more collectible.

Stay tuned for more previews of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Mythic Booster. When the set releases in December of 2021, Bleeding Cool readers can expect openings and product reviews as well.