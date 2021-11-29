Dragon Ball Super Previews Mythic Booster: Majin Vegeta & Great Ape

Reprints are coming to the Dragon Ball Super Card Game. Bandai has now begun to preview the full set of cards from the upcoming Mythic Booster set which will reprint cards from past expansions, decks, and promotional items with alternate artwork. Expected in December 2021 after international delays, the Mythic Booster cards will not have their own specific set numbering but will instead retain their original set's information. This will be a helpful set especially for players looking to build decks using cards within products that can no longer be found, and collectors may also enjoy this one as every card has a brand new artwork, including the set's secret rare: Cell Xeno. As the Dragon Ball Super Card Game shows off the cards from this upcoming expansion, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the cards from a collector's perspective.

Mythic Booster gets two variants of villainous Vegeta from different time periods! We get Majin Vegeta from when the Saiyan prince, frustrated at himself for accepting a life of love and comfort with his family and eager at the chance to dominate Goku on his one day back, allowed himself to be taken under Babidi's spell. We also get the original Dragon Ball Z Big Bad himself, Vegeta in his Great Ape form with the full Saiyan armor. Both of these epitomize some of the most interesting and important Vegeta stories in all of Dragon Ball. Personally, I can't wait to pull the Majin Vegeta. The foiling looks crazy on this thing, and that's just from the digital image. Vegeta is definitely getting the focus he is owed in this set, as one of the set's two SCRs is Super Saiyan 4 Vegeta.

Stay tuned for more previews of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Mythic Booster. When the set releases in December of 2021, Bleeding Cool readers can expect openings and product reviews as well.