Dragon Ball Super Previews Mythic Booster: Whis & Bardock Reprint

Reprints are coming to the Dragon Ball Super Card Game. Bandai has now begun to preview the full set of cards from upcoming Mythic Booster set which will reprint cards from past expansions, decks, and promotional items with alternate artwork. Expected in December 2021 after international delays, the Mythic Booster cards will not have their own specific set numbering but will instead retain their original set's information. This will be a helpful set especially for players looking to build decks using cards within products that can no longer be found, and collectors may also enjoy this one as every card has a brand new artwork, including the set's secret rare: Cell Xeno. As the Dragon Ball Super Card Game shows off the cards from this upcoming expansion, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the cards from a collector's perspective.

We can see Bandai experimenting with different art styles a bit in recent sets, and the pairing of these two cards shows two dramatically different takes on Dragon Ball characters. This Whis reprint shows Beerus's angel attendant as a tall, gangly, almost Slenderman-esque figure. Reminiscent of the anatomy you'd see in comic book artwork by Chandra Free, Whis looks different than his depiction in the anime but personally think this works. The weirdness accentuates the otherworldliness of his character, and the artwork doesn't change any core design elements. It's simply a different style applied to Dragon Ball Super, which I think is great.

The Bardock, on the other hand, is a bit of a mess. I hate to single out a specific artist, but there are multiple cards in Saiyan Showdown done in this flat, unpolished style that doesn't hold up to the high standards of the DBSCG's output. This card looks better than the Vegeta card from Saiyan Showdown done in this style, but it still looks like something trying and failing to capture Toriyama's sensibilities.

Stay tuned for more previews of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Mythic Booster. When the set releases in December 2021, Bleeding Cool readers can expect openings and product reviews as well.