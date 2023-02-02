Dragon Ball Super Previews Power Absorbed: Evil Buu vs Fat Buu Evil Buu vs Fat Buu, the bout that resulted in the horrific Super Buu, gets the spotlight in Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Power Absorbed.

Bandai has announced the initial details of the first Dragon Ball Super Card Game set to release in 2023. This expansion will be the third in the Zenkai Series, the set block which kicked off in September 2022 and saw the introduction of Z-Cards as well as a change in the holo pattern used for Super Rares, Special Rares, and Secret Rares. This set, Power Absorbed (full name being Zenkai Series – Power Absorbed), is the twentieth main set and has already been teased with cards leaking early through events, including the debut appearance of the Saiyan Cumber. We do not yet have a release date for this set outside of March 2023, but Bleeding Cool will update our readers when Bandai offers an official street date for this set. Leading up to the release of this new Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the cards from the set. First, let's take a look at some more cards from the Majin Buu Saga-inspired Yellow-colored section of Zenkai Series – Power Absorbed.

Today's selection continues the bout that led to the emergence of Super Buu: Good Buu (otherwise known as Fat Buu) versus Evil Buu. Evil Buu is one of the more ghastly depicts of Buu with his grey, ashen form and dark, horrific eyes. He looks a bit like a Resident Evil monster wearing the hilarious Buu outfit. Where Majin Buu's funny appearance and childlike demeanor initially played against our expectations of him being a villain who outclassed the heroes to the level that Freiza and Cell did in their heyday, Evil Buu is every bit the demonic evil being in both physical traits and behavior.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from Power Absorbed, the next installment of the Zenkai Series. Stay tuned for more as well as other reveals from upcoming DBSCG products.