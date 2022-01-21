Dragon Ball Super Previews Realm Of The Gods: Beerus Leader

Bandai has started to show off cards from the next official The Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. The March 2022 set is the sixteenth main set and the seventh expansion under the Unison Warrior Series banner. The set, titled Realm of the Gods (with its full name being Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Realm of the Gods) focuses on the deities of Akira Toriyama's universe. Confirmed focuses of the set include the Tournament of Power, the Champa Saga, the Future Trunks Saga, and Xenoverse material including Trunks Xeno and Mechikabura. As Dragon Ball Super Card Game debuts artwork from this upcoming set, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the upcoming cards from a collector's perspective.

I was so thrilled to see the reveal of this Beerus leader. In a Dragon Ball Super Card Game set that is so focused on Angels, Saiyans, and the Dark Empire, Beerus and his brother Champa are the absolute perfect choices for Leaders to balance out and diversify the set. I will say, though, this is a very rare example where I like the Leader Front more than the Leader Awaken side. I don't know about you, but when I think of Beerus, I think how he is so powerful that his yawns can unleash destruction. Seeing Beerus bending to one knee to deliver a blast, for some reason, is less frightening to me than Beerus kind of just chilling. Still, both sides of the cards are great pieces that illustrate Beerus well. Next time, we will take a look at the other Green leader, which is Champa.

Stay tuned for more previews of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Realm of the Gods. You can follow this series by clicking the Realm of the Gods tag right here.