Dragon Ball Super Previews Realm Of The Gods: Beerus SPR

Bandai has started to show off cards from the next official The Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. The March 2022 set is the sixteenth main set and the seventh expansion under the Unison Warrior Series banner. The set, titled Realm of the Gods (with its full name being Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Realm of the Gods) focuses on the deities of Akira Toriyama's universe. Confirmed focuses of the set include the Tournament of Power, the Champa Saga, the Future Trunks Saga, and Xenoverse material including Trunks Xeno and Mechikabura. As Dragon Ball Super Card Game debuts artwork from this upcoming set, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the upcoming cards from a collector's perspective.

Special Rares come in what seems like one of two possible styles these days. One style showcases an iconic moment between two characters, often locked in battle. Think of the Ultra Instinct Goku and Jiren SPR that I wrote about yesterday in this series, which illustrates with gleaming gold foil accents the climactic battle between these two titans at the Tournament of Power which closed out the first run of the Dragon Ball Super anime. The other popular style is a character-focused card, which shows a fan-favorite character often posed for battle and given the SPR golden treatment. Now, I specifically mentioned how often a battle pose is used, because it's significant that this Beerus SPR does not show Beerus in a defensive stance. Beerus is so confident in his overwhelming power that he looks to be half relaxing and half attacking. Tomorrow, we'll take a look at yet another Realm of the Gods SPR featuring Beerus's brother, Champa.

Stay tuned for more previews of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Realm of the Gods. You can follow this series by clicking the Realm of the Gods tag right here.