Dragon Ball Super Previews Realm Of The Gods: Gogeta Returns

Bandai has started to show off cards from the next official The Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. The March 2022 set is the sixteenth main set and the seventh expansion under the Unison Warrior Series banner. The set, titled Realm of the Gods (with its full name being Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Realm of the Gods) focuses on the deities of Akira Toriyama's universe. Confirmed focuses of the set include the Tournament of Power, the Champa Saga, the Future Trunks Saga, and Xenoverse material including Trunks Xeno and Mechikabura. As Dragon Ball Super Card Game debuts artwork from this upcoming set, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the upcoming cards from a collector's perspective.

After starting 2022 with an unfortunately scrawny Vegeta card, Bandai sets things right by delivering two incredible illustrations where the characters look like they're… you know, healthy! The pose on Son Goku reminds me of the Iron Man making his landing-style pose from superhero movies, and Goku pulls it off with the style of someone who could throw hands with the entire MCU at once in base form and emerge as the victor. Then, we have Goku's fusion with Vegeta via the Fusion Dance: Gogeta. Gogeta made his canonical debut in Dragon Ball Super: Broly, the latest film that finally continued the DBS anime beyond the Tournament of Power. Prior to this, Gogeta had been featured in the non-canonical yet absolutely incredible DBZ: Fusion Reborn film which sees Goku and Vegeta team up in the afterlife to take on Janemba. He also appeared in Dragon Ball GT. It has been incredibly interesting seeing DBS adapt ideas from the expanded universe into the canon, with the Broly film adapting not only Gogeta and of course the titular Broly himself, but also elements of Bardock's origin special.

Stay tuned for more previews of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Realm of the Gods. You can follow this series by clicking the Realm of the Gods tag right here.