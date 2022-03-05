Dragon Ball Super Previews Realm Of The Gods: Power Awakens SPR

Bandai has started to show off cards from the next official The Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. The March 2022 set is the sixteenth main set and the seventh expansion under the Unison Warrior Series banner. The set, titled Realm of the Gods (with its full name being Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Realm of the Gods) focuses on the deities of Akira Toriyama's universe. Confirmed focuses of the set include the Tournament of Power, the Champa Saga, the Future Trunks Saga, and Xenoverse material including Trunks Xeno and Mechikabura. As Dragon Ball Super Card Game debuts artwork from this upcoming set, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the upcoming cards from a collector's perspective.

On the eve of Dragon Ball Super Card Game pre-release, we're showing off this SSG Trunks SPR. Trunks Xeno in his Super Saiyan God form is very much the mascot of the set, with that long hair that massively evokes the post-Hyperbolic Time Chamber Cell Saga. This is one of the cards that I can't wait to pull. DBSCG has been criticized for including too many cards focusing on Xenoverse characters and I've voiced my opinion regarding that as well, but I think one positive thing that should be said about that focus is that it allows us to see the characters take on forms they may never achieve in the actual canon. We may not see Trunks go Super Saiyan God in the Dragon Ball Super manga or anime outside of the promotional non-canon side-stories, but I'm thrilled that we get to see it by ripping open booster packs.

Stay tuned for more previews of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Realm of the Gods. You can follow this series by clicking the Realm of the Gods tag right here.