Dragon Ball Super Previews Realm Of The Gods: Scrawny Vegeta

Bandai has started to show off cards from the next official The Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. The March 2022 set is the sixteenth main set and the seventh expansion under the Unison Warrior Series banner. The set, titled Realm of the Gods (with its full name being Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Realm of the Gods) focuses on the deities of Akira Toriyama's universe. Confirmed focuses of the set include the Tournament of Power, the Champa Saga, the Future Trunks Saga, and Xenoverse material including Trunks Xeno and Mechikabura. As Dragon Ball Super Card Game debuts artwork from this upcoming set, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the upcoming cards from a collector's perspective.

I mean… what? What in the world is going on here? Dragon Ball Super Card Game has had a few examples of questionable artwork in the past, with some of the Broly and Vegeta cards in Saiyan Showdown falling below their normal standard. However, when it comes to consistency in a card game, DBSCG delivers just that. The artwork Bandai uses is simply some of the best being printed on trading cards today.

And then there's this.

I have no idea how this got approved. Vegeta looks like he's halfway through being absorbed by Imperfect Cell. Ol' T-Rex arms looking ass. Ol' high school junior in Vegeta cosplay-looking ass. Ol' skipped legs day and arms century-looking ass. Ol' took ten years off to become a scholar-looking ass. Ol' has more definition to his fupa than his muscles looking ass. Ol' Cabba looking ass. Ol' wrist-arm looking ass.

How, Bandai?

Stay tuned for more previews of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Realm of the Gods. You can follow this series by clicking the Realm of the Gods tag right here.