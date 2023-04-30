Global Finals For Identity V: Call Of The Abyss VI Starts Today NetEase Games have officially kicked off their latest esports event for Identity V, as the Call Of The Abyss VI is underway.

NetEase Games have officially started their latest esports event today as the Identity V: Call Of The Abyss VI Global Finals has kicked off this morning. The playoffs are taking place from April 30th to May 3rd, as 12 teams will be vying for a shot at the finals, after playing intense rounds from all of their group stages. Now they'll all be competing to eliminate each other to gain the trophy, prestige, and a piece of the $585k prize pool. We got more details for you below, along with the brackets, however, it appears as of when we're writing this, this event is not being broadcast on YouTube or Twitch.

"The World Championship of COAVI is composed of a group stage and playoffs. Two weeks of competitions in the group stage from April 7th to April 18th have come to a perfect close. Through the single-round point race, 12 teams out of 20 from the six regions qualified for the knockout stage and they are Wolves, FPX.ZQ, DOU5, GG, WBG, ACT, Gr and GW from the Chinese mainland, AXZ, ZETA and FL from Japan and ZT from Southeast Asia. The Identity V playoffs will follow a single-elimination format.

"There are five rounds: eight winners, finals, quarterfinals, semi-finals, third-place playoffs, and finals. Winners in the group stage will advance to the next round of quarterfinals or advanced to the 1/4 finals with byes. The second and third teams will combat with each other in the 12 to 8 finals, and the winner of the round will compete with the teams that advance to the quarterfinals previously. All the elite teams are gathering at the call of Abyss! Who can make it to the top of the abyss and win the ultimate glory and the prize? Stay tuned for the COAVI Global Finals at 12:00（UTC+8）on April 30th to witness the birth of the world champion!"