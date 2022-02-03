Dragon Ball Super Previews Realm Of The Gods: SSG Goku Leader

Bandai has started to show off cards from the next official The Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. The March 2022 set is the sixteenth main set and the seventh expansion under the Unison Warrior Series banner. The set, titled Realm of the Gods (with its full name being Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Realm of the Gods) focuses on the deities of Akira Toriyama's universe. Confirmed focuses of the set include the Tournament of Power, the Champa Saga, the Future Trunks Saga, and Xenoverse material including Trunks Xeno and Mechikabura. As Dragon Ball Super Card Game debuts artwork from this upcoming set, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the upcoming cards from a collector's perspective.

Damn! Bandai delivers a card so beautiful, I'm going to have to get two of them. Now, as I mentioned above, I cover DBSCG from the perspective of a collector rather than a player. That is both because the hobby has such player-centric coverage that I feel a collector's eye can be valuable, but also because outside of writing about Dragon Ball Super Card Game, I also personally collect it. I'm building binders of every set which is, I know, quite a journey. One choice I made early on was to collect two of each Leader so that I can display the artwork of both sides in my binder. I encourage other collectors to do the same because the more DBSCG packs you crack, the more you'll notice how Leader cards tend to have some of the best art. The only thing I'd critique Bandai for with this card type is that you can only pull the Awaken side as a foil! I'd love if the Leader Front could also be pulled as a foil in future sets.

