Dragon Ball Super Previews Realm Of The Gods: Vegeta & Cabba SPR

Bandai has started to show off cards from the next official The Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. The March 2022 set is the sixteenth main set and the seventh expansion under the Unison Warrior Series banner. The set, titled Realm of the Gods (with its full name being Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Realm of the Gods) focuses on the deities of Akira Toriyama's universe. Confirmed focuses of the set include the Tournament of Power, the Champa Saga, the Future Trunks Saga, and Xenoverse material including Trunks Xeno and Mechikabura. As Dragon Ball Super Card Game debuts artwork from this upcoming set, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the upcoming cards from a collector's perspective.

This right here is a candidate for my favorite SPR of Realm of the Gods. Now, one thing this card makes me think about is how some critique Dragon Ball Super's depiction of Vegeta as dialing back on his epiphany that Goku is "the best" (meaning, among other things, a superior fighter), due to Vegeta once again competing with his fellow Saiyan. However, I don't necessarily agree that Vegeta's character arc dials back on that epiphany. In fact, Dragon Ball Super shows Vegeta, for the first time, truly enjoying his competition with Goku, using it as a means to better himself and enjoy life rather than revel in the tortured existence we saw in Dragon Ball Z. What's best about Vegeta's arc in DBS to me, though, is that it wasn't fully Goku-centric. We see Vegeta evolve into a family man in ways that even Goku never did. We see Vegeta move past the Saiyan that mourned the eradication of the Saiyans and yet killed one of the few survivors, his own partner, for being weak. That growth is seen in his relationship with Universe 6 Saiyan Cabba, to whom Vegeta becomes mentor. This card showcases Vegeta's tough, but impassioned, training.

Stay tuned for more previews of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Realm of the Gods. You can follow this series by clicking the Realm of the Gods tag right here.