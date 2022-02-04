Dragon Ball Super Previews Realm Of The Gods: Whis Leader

Bandai has started to show off cards from the next official The Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. The March 2022 set is the sixteenth main set and the seventh expansion under the Unison Warrior Series banner. The set, titled Realm of the Gods (with its full name being Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Realm of the Gods) focuses on the deities of Akira Toriyama's universe. Confirmed focuses of the set include the Tournament of Power, the Champa Saga, the Future Trunks Saga, and Xenoverse material including Trunks Xeno and Mechikabura. As Dragon Ball Super Card Game debuts artwork from this upcoming set, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the upcoming cards from a collector's perspective.

Last time, we took a look at one of the set's two Blue Leader cards, which featured Super Saiyan God Goku. This time around, we have the second Blue Leader which features the Angel attendant of Universe 7 and indeed the most popular Angel of the series: Whis. If you haven't guessed previously (or zoomed in on the lower right corner of the card), you likely know now that the Blue section of Realm of the Gods focuses on Battle of the Gods. First arriving as a Dragon Ball Z movie finally picking up from the end of the anime many years later, this film was later adapted into the first Dragon Ball Super saga, kicking off the new branch of the franchise with a bang. This movie/saga introduced multiple characters and pivotal elements, including God Ki, Gods of Destruction, Angels, Super Saiyan Gods, of course, Beerus and Whis, and so much more. While many fans believe it would take Super a while to find its footing, I look back on this storyline as the one that not only brought a beloved universe back but dared to push forward — something that GT, while entertaining, failed to do out of the gate.

Stay tuned for more previews of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Realm of the Gods. You can follow this series by clicking the Realm of the Gods tag right here.