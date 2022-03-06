Dragon Ball Super Previews Realm Of The Gods: Whis SPR

Bandai has started to show off cards from the next official The Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. The March 2022 set is the sixteenth main set and the seventh expansion under the Unison Warrior Series banner. The set, titled Realm of the Gods (with its full name being Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Realm of the Gods) focuses on the deities of Akira Toriyama's universe. Confirmed focuses of the set include the Tournament of Power, the Champa Saga, the Future Trunks Saga, and Xenoverse material including Trunks Xeno and Mechikabura. As Dragon Ball Super Card Game debuts artwork from this upcoming set, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the upcoming cards from a collector's perspective.

You know, when Beerus was first introduced in Battle of the Gods, I didn't picture collecting a card where he's being… well, cute as shit. But here we are, with a cute-as-shit Beerus card, and it's right up there with my chase cards of Dragon Ball Super Card Game's upcoming set. I think it's so perfectly Whis, too, that the iconic Angel Attendant is standing by with a coy smile as the Supreme Kai and Beerus celebrate. With a beautiful cosmic background rendered in pastel purples and gleaming gold, this Special Rare shows that it's not just the climatic battles that make for memorable scenes but also character interaction. I hope we see a lot more cards like this in the future. For example, a great moment that could've been an SPR in this set is Champa's emotional yet hilariously rude goodbye to Beerus at the Tournament of Power. I hope that we someday see it!

