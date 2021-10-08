Dragon Ball Super Previews Saiyan Showdown: Dark Broly SR

The Dragon Ball Super Card Game has begun to preview the cards from the next official expansion. The November 2021 set will be the fifteenth main set and the sixth expansion under the Unison Warrior Series banner. The set will be called Saiyan Showdown (with its full name being Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Saiyan Showdown) and will document some of the anime and manga's best Saiyan vs. Saiyan battles. Focuses of the set include Goku vs. Vegeta from the Saiyan Saga, Gohan vs. Turles from the Dragon Ball Z film Tree of Might, Goku and his sons vs. Broly from the film Broly: Second Coming, and, finally, the Universe 6 Saiyans. As the Dragon Ball Super Card Game shows off the cards from this upcoming expansion, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the cards from a collector's perspective.

Most of the Broly cards in this upcoming Dragon Ball Super Card Game set are inspired by scenes from the Z-era film, Broly: Second Coming. Not so with this Dark Broly card. Dark Broly is a character in the expanded DB Universe, featuring in the Dark Empire Saga from the non-canon, batshit insane Super Dragon Ball Heroes promotional storyline. This version Broly, which is capable of Super Saiyan 4, is captured and corrupted by Mechikabura and suited with a Mask. This is the same kind of Mask we see on cards like the "Masked Saiyan" Bardock and Vegeta cards.

Now… the other card, inspired by the film, shows Broly "fighting" Gohan from behind. Broly is spreading Gohan's arms behind his back and thrusting into him as Gohan… grits… his… teeth. Huh.

…What's good, Bandai?

Stay tuned for more previews of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Saiyan Showdown. When the set releases in November 2021, Bleeding Cool readers can expect openings and product reviews as well.