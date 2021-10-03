Dragon Ball Super Previews Saiyan Showdown: Family Kamehameha

The Dragon Ball Super Card Game has begun to preview the cards from the next official expansion. The November 2021 set will be the fifteenth main set and the sixth expansion under the Unison Warrior Series banner. The set will be called Saiyan Showdown (with its full name being Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Saiyan Showdown) and will document some of the anime and manga's best Saiyan vs. Saiyan battles. Focuses of the set include Goku vs. Vegeta from the Saiyan Saga, Gohan vs. Turles from the Dragon Ball Z film Tree of Might, Goku and his sons vs. Broly from the film Broly: Second Coming, and, finally, the Universe 6 Saiyans. As the Dragon Ball Super Card Game shows off the cards from this upcoming expansion, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the cards from a collector's perspective.

Now, this isn't the first time we're seeing these cards. We did get a brief look at these in the initial Dragon Ball Super Card Game Direct video as the first-ever cards shown from this set before we even had a title. You can watch that original video here. However, now Bandai has offered a closer look at the artwork from these three cards that recreate the Family Kamehameha from the Dragon Ball Z film Broly: Second Coming. Now, collectors and especially players will be able to read the card to see what they can do. Note that the Gohan is a Unison card and the Goten is actually the Awaken side of a Goten Leader which kicks off the red section of the set along with the Broly leader.

Stay tuned for more previews of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Saiyan Showdown. When the set releases in November 2021, Bleeding Cool readers can expect openings and product reviews as well.