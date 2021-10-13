Dragon Ball Super Previews Saiyan Showdown: Fin Debut

The Dragon Ball Super Card Game has begun to preview the cards from the next official expansion. The November 2021 set will be the fifteenth main set and the sixth expansion under the Unison Warrior Series banner. The set will be called Saiyan Showdown (with its full name being Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Saiyan Showdown) and will document some of the anime and manga's best Saiyan vs. Saiyan battles. Focuses of the set include Goku vs. Vegeta from the Saiyan Saga, Gohan vs. Turles from the Dragon Ball Z film Tree of Might, Goku and his sons vs. Broly from the film Broly: Second Coming, and, finally, the Universe 6 Saiyans. As the Dragon Ball Super Card Game shows off the cards from this upcoming expansion, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the cards from a collector's perspective.

This is Fin's first appearance in the Dragon Ball Super Card Game. While this character has nothing to do with the main focus of the set, that being Saiyan vs. Saiyan battles, it will be included with the black-color cards of the set along with other characters from the Super Dragon Ball Heroes Dark Empire Saga-focused offerings. Fin is a character who is created by Towa (likely the most popular of these non-canon demon characters) and is a lot like Buu. Its main form, which is shown on the form of the Leader, even grunts and makes animalistic noises like Kid Buu. The Awaken side of this Leader card showcases Fin's other form, which is obtained by, like Buu, absorption. Some fans have theorized on Bandai's social media page if this Fin inclusion means that there will be a Dark Gogeta SCR coming with Saiyan Showdown.

Stay tuned for more previews of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Saiyan Showdown. When the set releases in November 2021, Bleeding Cool readers can expect openings and product reviews as well.