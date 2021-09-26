Dragon Ball Super Previews Saiyan Showdown: Goku & Vegeta Leaders

The Dragon Ball Super Card Game has begun to preview the cards from the next official expansion. The November 2021 set will be the fifteenth main set and the sixth expansion under the Unison Warrior Series banner. The set will be called Saiyan Showdown (with its full name being Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Saiyan Showdown) and will document some of the anime and manga's best Saiyan vs. Saiyan battles. Focuses of the set include Goku vs. Vegeta from the Saiyan Saga, Gohan vs. Turles from the Dragon Ball Z film Tree of Might, Goku and his sons vs. Broly from the film Broly: Second Coming, and, finally, the Universe 6 Saiyans. As the Dragon Ball Super Card Game shows off the cards from this upcoming expansion, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the cards from a collector's perspective.

Here we are, Dragon Ball fans. It doesn't get much more iconic than this. These are the Green-colored Leader cards that will kick off the Saiyan Saga-focused portion of the upcoming Saiyan Showdown. The fronts of the Leader cards depict Goku and Vegeta in their memorable poses as they face off in battle for the first time. This scene and the poses were so iconic and important to the history of Dragon Ball as a franchise that we actually saw the Dragon Ball Super anime conclude (for now) its run with a scene paying homage to this one right here. Goku and Vegeta, years later and with a long rivalry and growing friendship and respect between them, face off using the poses depicted here that they once used as true enemies. Now, remember, Leaders are double-sided. Stay tuned for the reveal of the Awaken side of these cards.

Stay tuned for more previews of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Saiyan Showdown. When the set releases in November 2021, Bleeding Cool readers can expect openings and product reviews as well.