Dragon Ball Super Previews Saiyan Showdown: Great Ape Raditz

The Dragon Ball Super Card Game has begun to preview the cards from the next official expansion. The November 2021 set will be the fifteenth main set and the sixth expansion under the Unison Warrior Series banner. The set will be called Saiyan Showdown (with its full name being Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Saiyan Showdown) and will document some of the anime and manga's best Saiyan vs. Saiyan battles. Focuses of the set include Goku vs. Vegeta from the Saiyan Saga, Gohan vs. Turles from the Dragon Ball Z film Tree of Might, Goku and his sons vs. Broly from the film Broly: Second Coming, and, finally, the Universe 6 Saiyans. As the Dragon Ball Super Card Game shows off the cards from this upcoming expansion, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the cards from a collector's perspective.

Here, we have two dramatically different forms of Saiyans showing up in Saiyan Showdown. We begin with Great Ape Raditz here, who hilariously carries over Raditz's intensely long, spiky mane of hair. This makes me wonder what Raditz would look like if he were to go Super Saiyan 3. There is no need to wonder, though, because the Dragon Ball Super Card Game leaves no stone unturned. The seventh main expansion, Assault of the Saiyans, includes an SCR called SS3 Scramble – Broly, Vegeta, and Raditz that indeed depicts Goku's ill-fated, villainous brother as a Super Saiyan 3. His hair may be slightly longer than the others, but it isn't as Rapunzelled out as I was thinking. Check it out here for yourself.

Also included in today's preview is this Super Saiyan Kale card. Kale's Super Saiyan form is different than most, with it being a berzerker state that has green hair and intense power, much like Broly. Kale and the Super version of Broly haven't been referred to in canon explicitly as "Legendary Super Saiyans" as with the original depiction of Broly, but some fans still accept this mythology as the explanation for the difference in this form for these two Saiyans.

Stay tuned for more previews of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Saiyan Showdown. When the set releases on November 19th, 2021, Bleeding Cool readers can expect openings and product reviews as well.