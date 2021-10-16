Dragon Ball Super Previews Saiyan Showdown: Omega Shenron SR

The Dragon Ball Super Card Game has begun to preview the cards from the next official expansion. The November 2021 set will be the fifteenth main set and the sixth expansion under the Unison Warrior Series banner. The set will be called Saiyan Showdown (with its full name being Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Saiyan Showdown) and will document some of the anime and manga's best Saiyan vs. Saiyan battles. Focuses of the set include Goku vs. Vegeta from the Saiyan Saga, Gohan vs. Turles from the Dragon Ball Z film Tree of Might, Goku and his sons vs. Broly from the film Broly: Second Coming, and, finally, the Universe 6 Saiyans. As the Dragon Ball Super Card Game shows off the cards from this upcoming expansion, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the cards from a collector's perspective.

For me, the black card sections of Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansions are normally the least interesting due to their focus on the demons from the Dark Empire Saga as well as the Shenrons. Sherons, Shenrons, Shenrons. There are so many cards like this, which may please fans of Dragon Ball GT and the expanded universe, but I do feel that these get quite a bit of attention for characters that aren't exactly fan favorites. This focus does seem themed to the Unison Warrior Series sets, though, so I think it's likely that we will see this continue until the current block of sets ends. Still, the Super Rare above is pretty badass, even if its focus is on a character who I find to be overstaying its welcome.

Stay tuned for more previews of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Saiyan Showdown. When the set releases in November 2021, Bleeding Cool readers can expect openings and product reviews as well.