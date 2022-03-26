Dragon Ball Super Previews Ultimate Deck 2022: Dr. Gero

Bandai has started to show off cards from the upcoming Dragon Ball Super Card Game sequel to last year's Ultimate Deck. Ultimate Deck 2022 was recently delayed one month from its original April 2022 release to May 2022. While that news may be disappointing to those eager for new DBSCG products, we can now confirm quite a lot about this upcoming release. As I theorized in the product's announcement due to the silhouette on the box, the latest episode of DBSCG Direct has now revealed Ultimate Deck 2022 to be themed around Cell. Could this be a hint that Cell will indeed be featured in this year's upcoming movie, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero? As Dragon Ball Super Card Game debuts artwork from this upcoming set, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the upcoming cards from a collector's perspective. Today, we'll take a look at the main feature of the set: a Dr. Gero Unison card.

This Cell-centric deck takes a break from its focus on the monstrosity itself and shifts the spotlight to its creator, Dr. Gero. The mad scientist to Cell's Frankenstein. Gero, loyal to the Red Ribbon Army, was responsible for creating the Androids in order to punish Goku and dominate the world. Cell, in turn, was created to become the ultimate weapon — the Perfect path to domination. Cell was designed by Gero to absorb Gero's other creations, Android 17 and 18, in order to reach a new state. Upon absorbing Android 17, Gero's creation became Semi-Perfect Cell. Upon finally absorbing 18, Cell became Perfect Cell, the true culmination of Gero's darkest dreams. Now, as Dragon Ball Super prepares to release its new Red Ribbon Army-themed Super Hero movie, it's been fun to wonder who will show up from the past. Will we get a Gero mention? A Cell resurrection? It won't be too long now before we know, but I take this deck as a major hint!

Stay tuned for more previews of Dragon Ball Super Card Game Ultimate Deck 2022. You can follow our coverage by clicking the DBSCG tag right here.