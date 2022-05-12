Dragon Ball Super Previews Ultimate Squad: Demon God Towa SPR

Bandai has started to show off cards from the next official Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. This June 2022 set is the seventeenth main set and is notably also the eighth and final expansion under the Unison Warrior Series banner. The set, titled Ultimate Squad (with its full name being Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Ultimate Squad) focuses on the androids and robots of Akira Toriyama's universe. It will include cards that recreate scenes and feature characters from the upcoming movie Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, the space-travel adventures of early Dragon Ball GT with a de-aged Goku, the Cell Saga, the Cooler movies, and the Red Ribbon Army. As Dragon Ball Super Card Game debuts artwork from this upcoming set, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the upcoming cards from a collector's perspective.

Towa is one of the main Dark Empire villains that has been featured in the Black section of DBSCG sets for some time now. She, like Mira who was the last Special Rare that we featured in yesterday's preview, has quite a few forms. Would she be a Dragon Ball villain if she didn't? Even Xenoverse characters get to show folks that this is in fact not their final form.

This is Towa's Demon God form, which is notably different than her Demon Goddess form. Her hair takes on a Super Saiyan 3-style length and the golden aura around her, accentuated by the gold stamped foil that these textured SPRs get, speaks to this character's stunning power. Overall, another solid SPR from this set.

Are you excited for the final Unison Warrior Series set? Stay tuned for more previews of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Ultimate Squad. You can follow this series by clicking the Ultimate Squad tag right here.