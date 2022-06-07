Dragon Ball Super Previews Ultimate Squad: New Promos

Bandai has started to show off cards from the next official Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. This June 2022 set is the seventeenth main set and is notably also the eighth and final expansion under the Unison Warrior Series banner. The set, titled Ultimate Squad (with its full name being Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Ultimate Squad) focuses on the androids and robots of Akira Toriyama's universe. It will include cards that recreate scenes and feature characters from the upcoming movie Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, the space-travel adventures of early Dragon Ball GT with a de-aged Goku, the Cell Saga, the Cooler movies, and the Red Ribbon Army. As Dragon Ball Super Card Game debuts artwork from this upcoming set, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the upcoming cards from a collector's perspective.

These cards can currently be found in Tournament Packs. These are given out at events meant for competitive players, so collectors will likely need a connection at the store in order to get them. Another way to obtain these is to purchase either the single cards or Tournament Packs on the secondary market. The Tournament Packs include the possibility to pull:

Baby, Demonic Parasite

Negative Energy Charge

Chiaotzu, Z Fighter (pictured above)

SS2 Kefla, Super-Powered Hindrance (pictured above)

Saonel, Warrior of Universe 6

Pirina, Warrior of Universe 6

Great Priest, Prismatic Guide

Meta-Cooler Core, Giant Force GFR Alt-Art Reprint

These cards are all exclusive to Tournament Packs and cannot be pulled in packs of Ultimate Squad. However, there is a pretty cool King Cold promo exclusive to Ultimate Squad premium packs.

Are you excited for the final Unison Warrior Series set? Stay tuned for more previews of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Ultimate Squad. You can follow this series by clicking the Ultimate Squad tag right here.