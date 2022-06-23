Dragon Ball Super Previews Ultimate Squad SCR With Piccolo & Gohan

Bandai has started to show off cards from the next official Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. This June 2022 set is the seventeenth main set and is notably also the eighth and final expansion under the Unison Warrior Series banner. The set, titled Ultimate Squad (with its full name being Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Ultimate Squad) focuses on the androids and robots of Akira Toriyama's universe. It will include cards that recreate scenes and feature characters from the upcoming movie Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, the space-travel adventures of early Dragon Ball GT with a de-aged Goku, the Cell Saga, the Cooler movies, and the Red Ribbon Army. As Dragon Ball Super Card Game debuts artwork from this upcoming set, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the upcoming cards from a collector's perspective. Today, we finish up our longrunning spotlight series on this set with a look at the final SCR of Ultimate Squad.

Not only is Piccolo & Son Gohan, Newfound Might the final SCR we're showing of the set, but it's also the chase card. Worth currently over $200 as of the release month, this card is the only SCR dedicated to the new Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero movie. The movie, which has yet to be released in the States, sees Gohan go back to wearing his Piccolo garb while Piccolo himself gets an upgrade. Note how Piccolo doesn't have the standard Namekian lines on the green part of his skin, and how that green has become more of a yellow-green. This is Piccolo's new Ultimate Form, which is just the beginning of the new content that Super Hero is delivering. It is expected that the second set under the Zenkai Series banner which will release in late 2022 will focus more heavily on the film.

Are you excited for the final Unison Warrior Series set? Stay tuned for more previews of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Ultimate Squad. You can follow this series by clicking the Ultimate Squad tag right here.