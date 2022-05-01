Dragon Ball Super Previews Ultimate Squad: SS Son Goku Leader

Bandai has started to show off cards from the next official Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. This June 2022 set is the seventeenth main set and is notably also the eighth and final expansion under the Unison Warrior Series banner. The set, titled Ultimate Squad (with its full name being Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Ultimate Squad) focuses on the androids and robots of Akira Toriyama's universe. It will include cards that recreate scenes and feature characters from the upcoming movie Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, the space-travel adventures of early Dragon Ball GT with a de-aged Goku, the Cell Saga, the Cooler movies, and the Red Ribbon Army. As Dragon Ball Super Card Game debuts artwork from this upcoming set, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the upcoming cards from a collector's perspective.

Hell yeah, dude. Goku's outfit when he comes back from Yardrat following his battle with Freiza is as iconic as it was short-lived. Yardrat was the planet on which Goku learned Instant Transmission, which ended up being not only a major weapon in his arsenal but a major plot point in the storyline that began building when he returned: the coming of the Androids that would culminate in the Cell Games. I'm thrilled that we're getting this version of Goku on a Leader with the Leader Front depicting his standard form and the Awaken side showing his newly acquired Super Saiyan power. This is definitely a Leader I'm going to make sure I pull as a parallel foil.

Are you excited for the final Unison Warrior Series set? Stay tuned for more previews of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Ultimate Squad. You can follow this series by clicking the Ultimate Squad tag right here.