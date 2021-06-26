Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Divine Multiverse Checklist

Since I've begun collecting Dragon Ball Super Card Game cards, I haven't been able to find a simple checklist for each set… so I figured Bleeding Cool would be the exact right place to host one now that we're covering this exciting hobby. Here is the complete checklist for Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Divine Multiverse.

Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Divine Multiverse is a set exclusive to the fifth Draft Box. It is designated the code DB02 because this is the second full Draft Box-exclusive set of this size, with the first few Draft Boxes including packs from previous sets. This set includes cards numbered up to DB2-177, making this one of the largest sets despite not being obtainable in a booster box.

SSB Kaio-Ken Son Goku, Concentrated Destruction Super Rare DB2-001

Ultra Instinct Son Goku, Monumental Presence Super Rare DB2-002

Tien Shinhan, Unwavering Anchor Common DB2-003

Piccolo, Namekian Fortification Common DB2-004

Android 17, Rebel Reinforcements Rare DB2-005

Majin Buu, Cheerful Demon Common DB2-006

Frieza, Imperial Inspiration Super Rare DB2-007

Frieza, Double-Edged Sword Common DB2-008

Worthy Warrior Kefla Uncommon DB2-009

Anato, Gentle Supremacy Rare DB2-010

Ganos, Bird of Prey Super Rare DB2-011

Ganos Common DB2-012

Kuru, Proud Supremacy Common DB2-013

Caway Common DB2-014

Dercori, the Unstoppable Shadow Uncommon DB2-015

Feral Strike Shosa Uncommon DB2-016

Monna, the Confidence Booster Uncommon DB2-017

Burly Brawler Nink Common DB2-018

Majora, Unseeing Aid Uncommon DB2-019

Mirage Maker Shantza Rare DB2-020

Stealth Silhouette Gamisaras Uncommon DB2-021

Damon, Might of Many Common DB2-022

Jiren, the All-Seeing Rare DB2-023

Kunshi, Threaded Manipulation Rare DB2-024

Bear Hug Tupper Common DB2-025

Pride Collective Zoiray Common DB2-026

Pride Collective Cocotte Uncommon DB2-027

Pride Collective Kettol Rare DB2-028

Flight of the Grand Eagle Super Rare DB2-029 U

ltrasonic Exchange Rare DB2-030

Universe 4, Assemble! Uncommon DB2-031

Mystic Talismans Common DB2-032

Meditation Common DB2-033

Master Roshi, Maximum Muscle Rare DB2-034

Master Roshi, Still Got It Common DB2-035

Android 17, Turning the Tide Rare DB2-036

Android 18, Neverending Energy Rare DB2-037

Energetic Outburst Kale Uncommon DB2-038

Energetic Frenzy Kefla Rare DB2-039

Hit, Deadly Vanguard Super Rare DB2-040

Frost, Chaotic Burst Uncommon DB2-041

Dr. Rota, Unknown Potential Uncommon DB2-042

Pirina, Namekian Ambush Uncommon DB2-043

Saonel, Namekian Ensnarement Common DB2-044

Fuwa, Strategic Supremacy Uncommon DB2-045

Obuni, Afterimage Slash Super Rare DB2-046

Zium, Lucky Air Raid Rare DB2-047

Lilibeu, Wings of Fortune Common DB2-048

Jirasen, Graceful Wager Uncommon DB2-049

Murichim, Brave Bruiser Uncommon DB2-050

Lilibeu, Exploitative Flight Common DB2-051

Jirasen, Fortuitous Flurry Common DB2-052

Murisarm, Manipulative Blow Common DB2-053

Mechiorp, Bobbing and Weaving Uncommon DB2-054

Napapa Common DB2-055

Rubalt Common DB2-056

Jilcol, High Stakes Guardian Common DB2-057

Gowasu, Manipulative Supremacy Common DB2-058

Dyspo, Sonic Subversion Super Rare DB2-059

Agu, Virtuous Supremacy Uncommon DB2-060

Great Priest, Herald of Deliverance Super Rare DB2-061

Dirty Burst Super Rare DB2-062

Internal Energy Shift Rare DB2-063

Universe 10, Assemble! Common DB2-064

Son Goku, Spirited Contender Uncommon DB2-065

Son Goku, Evening the Odds Rare DB2-066

Krillin, Destructo Disc Unleashed Uncommon DB2-067

Ribrianne, Avatar of Affection Super Rare DB2-068

Ribrianne, Punishing Passion Super Rare DB2-069

Ribrianne, Boundless Heart Uncommon DB2-070

Brianne De Chateau, Dazzling Maiden Rare DB2-071

Kakunsa, Beastly Maiden Super Rare DB2-072

Kakunsa, Maiden Might Common DB2-073

Sanka Ku, Maiden Dominance Common DB2-074

Rozie, Maiden Cunning Uncommon DB2-075

Rozie, Maiden's Scorn Common DB2-076

Su Roas, Maiden Augment Common DB2-077

Zirloin, Maiden Supporter Super Rare DB2-078

Zirloin, Love's Guardian Common DB2-079

Zarbuto, Maiden Avenger Common DB2-080

Zarbuto, Heroic Stance Common DB2-081

Rabanra, Maiden Devotee Rare DB2-082

Rabanra, Love's Guardian Common DB2-083

Jimeze Common DB2-084

Vikal Common DB2-085

Prum, Reflective Fighter Common DB2-086

Hermilla, Pinpoint Accuracy Uncommon DB2-087

Pell, Confident Supremacy Uncommon DB2-088

Ganos, Aerial Assault Uncommon DB2-089

Ogma, Compassionate Supremacy Rare DB2-090

Toppo, Righteous Reprisal Uncommon DB2-091

Hasty Dispatch Dyspo Rare DB2-092

Pretty Black Hole Super Rare DB2-093

Heart Arrow of Love Rare DB2-094

Universe 2, Assemble! Rare DB2-095

Heavy Light Shatter Burst Uncommon DB2-096

Big Amour Common DB2-097

Cabba Common DB2-098

Cabba, Saiyan Invigoration Uncommon DB2-099

Caulifla, Saiyan Invalidation Uncommon DB2-100

Caulifla Common DB2-101

Kale, Uncontrollable Rage Uncommon DB2-102

Kale the Mischievous Common DB2-103

Hit, the Revoker Rare DB2-104

Raw Power Botamo Common DB2-105

Metal Volley Magetta Common DB2-106

Ille, Dignified Supremacy Rare DB2-107

Bergamo, Ferocious Roar Super Rare DB2-108

Bergamo, Lupine Predator Rare DB2-109

Gigantic Crusher Bergamo Uncommon DB2-110

Basil, Fatal Rampage Super Rare DB2-111

Basil, the Impervious Common DB2-112

Venomous Fist Lavender Super Rare DB2-113

Lavender, Universe 9 Agent Common DB2-114

Amphibious Assault Comfrey Rare DB2-115

Roselle, Wings of Universe 9 Uncommon DB2-116

Oregano the Webslinger Common DB2-117

Hyssop the Frozen Titan Common DB2-118

Chappil the Iron Drake Uncommon DB2-119

Sorrel, the Cottontailed Warrior Common DB2-120

Feline Force Hop Uncommon DB2-121

Roh, Brash Supremacy Uncommon DB2-122

Jiren, Army of One Super Rare DB2-123

Toppo, Justice Forsaken Rare DB2-124

Khai, Righteous Supremity Common DB2-125

Giant Ball Super Rare DB2-126

Universe 9, Assemble! Rare DB2-127

Justice Crush Rare DB2-128

Ice Lance Uncommon DB2-129

Triangle Danger Beam Common DB2-130

Son Goku, Strength of Legends Super Rare DB2-131

Saiyan Shield Son Gohan Rare DB2-132

Vegeta, Strength of Legends Rare DB2-133

Enraged Eminence Vegeta Rare DB2-134

Dynamic Blow Vegeta Common DB2-135

Shin, Noble Supremacy Rare DB2-136

Anilaza, the Towering Atrocity Super Rare DB2-137

Impregnable Fortress Anilaza Common DB2-138

Paparoni, Brilliant Inventor Uncommon DB2-139

Secret Technique Paparoni Uncommon DB2-140

Koichiarator, Menacing Assassin Uncommon DB2-141

Koichiarator, the Ultimate Robot Fusion Common DB2-142

Koitsukai, Mechanical Courage Super Rare DB2-143

Panchia, Robo Warrior Common DB2-144

Bionic Battler Bollarator Common DB2-145

Katopesla, Envoy of Justice Rare DB2-146

Katopesla, Righteous Fury Uncommon DB2-147

Katopesla, Sonic Justice Uncommon DB2-148

Katopesla, Universe 3 Policeman Common DB2-149

Narirama Common DB2-150

Nigrisshi, from the Shadows Uncommon DB2-151

The Preecho Common DB2-152

Viara, Everlasting Assault Rare DB2-153

Majikayo, the Shapeshifter Uncommon DB2-154

Eyre, Intellectual Supremacy Common DB2-155

Jiren, Survival of the Fittest Rare DB2-156

Vuon, the Righteous Common DB2-157

Kahseral, the Righteous Common DB2-158

Protector of the People Super Rare DB2-159

Not Even a Scratch Rare DB2-160

Universe 3, Assemble! Uncommon DB2-161

Bollarator's Elastic Strike! Uncommon DB2-162

The Final Mission Common DB2-163

Phantom Fist Rare DB2-164

Sleepy Boy Technique Uncommon DB2-165

Arack & Cucatail, Universe 5 Destroyer & Angel Destroyer & Angel Rare DB2-166

Liquiir & Korun, Universe 8 Destroyer & Angel Destroyer & Angel Rare DB2-167

Iwne & Awamo, Universe 1 Destroyer & Angel Destroyer & Angel Rare DB2-168

Geene & Martinne, Universe 12 Destroyer & Angel Destroyer & Angel Rare DB2-169

Quitela & Conic, Universe 4 Destroyer & Angel Destroyer & Angel Rare DB2-170

Sidra & Mohito, Universe 9 Destroyer & Angel Destroyer & Angel Rare DB2-171

Mosco & Kampari, Universe 3 Destroyer & Angel Destroyer & Angel Rare DB2-172

Rumsshi & Kusu, Universe 10 Destroyer & Angel Destroyer & Angel Rare DB2-173

Beerus & Whis, Universe 7 Destroyer & Angel Destroyer & Angel Rare DB2-174

Champa & Vados, Universe 6 Destroyer & Angel Destroyer & Angel Rare DB2-175

Heles & Sawar, Universe 2 Destroyer & Angel Destroyer & Angel Rare DB2-176

Belmod & Marcarita, Universe 11 Destroyer & Angel Destroyer & Angel Rare DB2-177