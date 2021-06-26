Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Divine Multiverse Checklist
Since I've begun collecting Dragon Ball Super Card Game cards, I haven't been able to find a simple checklist for each set… so I figured Bleeding Cool would be the exact right place to host one now that we're covering this exciting hobby. Here is the complete checklist for Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Divine Multiverse.
Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Divine Multiverse is a set exclusive to the fifth Draft Box. It is designated the code DB02 because this is the second full Draft Box-exclusive set of this size, with the first few Draft Boxes including packs from previous sets. This set includes cards numbered up to DB2-177, making this one of the largest sets despite not being obtainable in a booster box.
- SSB Kaio-Ken Son Goku, Concentrated Destruction Super Rare DB2-001
- Ultra Instinct Son Goku, Monumental Presence Super Rare DB2-002
- Tien Shinhan, Unwavering Anchor Common DB2-003
- Piccolo, Namekian Fortification Common DB2-004
- Android 17, Rebel Reinforcements Rare DB2-005
- Majin Buu, Cheerful Demon Common DB2-006
- Frieza, Imperial Inspiration Super Rare DB2-007
- Frieza, Double-Edged Sword Common DB2-008
- Worthy Warrior Kefla Uncommon DB2-009
- Anato, Gentle Supremacy Rare DB2-010
- Ganos, Bird of Prey Super Rare DB2-011
- Ganos Common DB2-012
- Kuru, Proud Supremacy Common DB2-013
- Caway Common DB2-014
- Dercori, the Unstoppable Shadow Uncommon DB2-015
- Feral Strike Shosa Uncommon DB2-016
- Monna, the Confidence Booster Uncommon DB2-017
- Burly Brawler Nink Common DB2-018
- Majora, Unseeing Aid Uncommon DB2-019
- Mirage Maker Shantza Rare DB2-020
- Stealth Silhouette Gamisaras Uncommon DB2-021
- Damon, Might of Many Common DB2-022
- Jiren, the All-Seeing Rare DB2-023
- Kunshi, Threaded Manipulation Rare DB2-024
- Bear Hug Tupper Common DB2-025
- Pride Collective Zoiray Common DB2-026
- Pride Collective Cocotte Uncommon DB2-027
- Pride Collective Kettol Rare DB2-028
- Flight of the Grand Eagle Super Rare DB2-029 U
- ltrasonic Exchange Rare DB2-030
- Universe 4, Assemble! Uncommon DB2-031
- Mystic Talismans Common DB2-032
- Meditation Common DB2-033
- Master Roshi, Maximum Muscle Rare DB2-034
- Master Roshi, Still Got It Common DB2-035
- Android 17, Turning the Tide Rare DB2-036
- Android 18, Neverending Energy Rare DB2-037
- Energetic Outburst Kale Uncommon DB2-038
- Energetic Frenzy Kefla Rare DB2-039
- Hit, Deadly Vanguard Super Rare DB2-040
- Frost, Chaotic Burst Uncommon DB2-041
- Dr. Rota, Unknown Potential Uncommon DB2-042
- Pirina, Namekian Ambush Uncommon DB2-043
- Saonel, Namekian Ensnarement Common DB2-044
- Fuwa, Strategic Supremacy Uncommon DB2-045
- Obuni, Afterimage Slash Super Rare DB2-046
- Zium, Lucky Air Raid Rare DB2-047
- Lilibeu, Wings of Fortune Common DB2-048
- Jirasen, Graceful Wager Uncommon DB2-049
- Murichim, Brave Bruiser Uncommon DB2-050
- Lilibeu, Exploitative Flight Common DB2-051
- Jirasen, Fortuitous Flurry Common DB2-052
- Murisarm, Manipulative Blow Common DB2-053
- Mechiorp, Bobbing and Weaving Uncommon DB2-054
- Napapa Common DB2-055
- Rubalt Common DB2-056
- Jilcol, High Stakes Guardian Common DB2-057
- Gowasu, Manipulative Supremacy Common DB2-058
- Dyspo, Sonic Subversion Super Rare DB2-059
- Agu, Virtuous Supremacy Uncommon DB2-060
- Great Priest, Herald of Deliverance Super Rare DB2-061
- Dirty Burst Super Rare DB2-062
- Internal Energy Shift Rare DB2-063
- Universe 10, Assemble! Common DB2-064
- Son Goku, Spirited Contender Uncommon DB2-065
- Son Goku, Evening the Odds Rare DB2-066
- Krillin, Destructo Disc Unleashed Uncommon DB2-067
- Ribrianne, Avatar of Affection Super Rare DB2-068
- Ribrianne, Punishing Passion Super Rare DB2-069
- Ribrianne, Boundless Heart Uncommon DB2-070
- Brianne De Chateau, Dazzling Maiden Rare DB2-071
- Kakunsa, Beastly Maiden Super Rare DB2-072
- Kakunsa, Maiden Might Common DB2-073
- Sanka Ku, Maiden Dominance Common DB2-074
- Rozie, Maiden Cunning Uncommon DB2-075
- Rozie, Maiden's Scorn Common DB2-076
- Su Roas, Maiden Augment Common DB2-077
- Zirloin, Maiden Supporter Super Rare DB2-078
- Zirloin, Love's Guardian Common DB2-079
- Zarbuto, Maiden Avenger Common DB2-080
- Zarbuto, Heroic Stance Common DB2-081
- Rabanra, Maiden Devotee Rare DB2-082
- Rabanra, Love's Guardian Common DB2-083
- Jimeze Common DB2-084
- Vikal Common DB2-085
- Prum, Reflective Fighter Common DB2-086
- Hermilla, Pinpoint Accuracy Uncommon DB2-087
- Pell, Confident Supremacy Uncommon DB2-088
- Ganos, Aerial Assault Uncommon DB2-089
- Ogma, Compassionate Supremacy Rare DB2-090
- Toppo, Righteous Reprisal Uncommon DB2-091
- Hasty Dispatch Dyspo Rare DB2-092
- Pretty Black Hole Super Rare DB2-093
- Heart Arrow of Love Rare DB2-094
- Universe 2, Assemble! Rare DB2-095
- Heavy Light Shatter Burst Uncommon DB2-096
- Big Amour Common DB2-097
- Cabba Common DB2-098
- Cabba, Saiyan Invigoration Uncommon DB2-099
- Caulifla, Saiyan Invalidation Uncommon DB2-100
- Caulifla Common DB2-101
- Kale, Uncontrollable Rage Uncommon DB2-102
- Kale the Mischievous Common DB2-103
- Hit, the Revoker Rare DB2-104
- Raw Power Botamo Common DB2-105
- Metal Volley Magetta Common DB2-106
- Ille, Dignified Supremacy Rare DB2-107
- Bergamo, Ferocious Roar Super Rare DB2-108
- Bergamo, Lupine Predator Rare DB2-109
- Gigantic Crusher Bergamo Uncommon DB2-110
- Basil, Fatal Rampage Super Rare DB2-111
- Basil, the Impervious Common DB2-112
- Venomous Fist Lavender Super Rare DB2-113
- Lavender, Universe 9 Agent Common DB2-114
- Amphibious Assault Comfrey Rare DB2-115
- Roselle, Wings of Universe 9 Uncommon DB2-116
- Oregano the Webslinger Common DB2-117
- Hyssop the Frozen Titan Common DB2-118
- Chappil the Iron Drake Uncommon DB2-119
- Sorrel, the Cottontailed Warrior Common DB2-120
- Feline Force Hop Uncommon DB2-121
- Roh, Brash Supremacy Uncommon DB2-122
- Jiren, Army of One Super Rare DB2-123
- Toppo, Justice Forsaken Rare DB2-124
- Khai, Righteous Supremity Common DB2-125
- Giant Ball Super Rare DB2-126
- Universe 9, Assemble! Rare DB2-127
- Justice Crush Rare DB2-128
- Ice Lance Uncommon DB2-129
- Triangle Danger Beam Common DB2-130
- Son Goku, Strength of Legends Super Rare DB2-131
- Saiyan Shield Son Gohan Rare DB2-132
- Vegeta, Strength of Legends Rare DB2-133
- Enraged Eminence Vegeta Rare DB2-134
- Dynamic Blow Vegeta Common DB2-135
- Shin, Noble Supremacy Rare DB2-136
- Anilaza, the Towering Atrocity Super Rare DB2-137
- Impregnable Fortress Anilaza Common DB2-138
- Paparoni, Brilliant Inventor Uncommon DB2-139
- Secret Technique Paparoni Uncommon DB2-140
- Koichiarator, Menacing Assassin Uncommon DB2-141
- Koichiarator, the Ultimate Robot Fusion Common DB2-142
- Koitsukai, Mechanical Courage Super Rare DB2-143
- Panchia, Robo Warrior Common DB2-144
- Bionic Battler Bollarator Common DB2-145
- Katopesla, Envoy of Justice Rare DB2-146
- Katopesla, Righteous Fury Uncommon DB2-147
- Katopesla, Sonic Justice Uncommon DB2-148
- Katopesla, Universe 3 Policeman Common DB2-149
- Narirama Common DB2-150
- Nigrisshi, from the Shadows Uncommon DB2-151
- The Preecho Common DB2-152
- Viara, Everlasting Assault Rare DB2-153
- Majikayo, the Shapeshifter Uncommon DB2-154
- Eyre, Intellectual Supremacy Common DB2-155
- Jiren, Survival of the Fittest Rare DB2-156
- Vuon, the Righteous Common DB2-157
- Kahseral, the Righteous Common DB2-158
- Protector of the People Super Rare DB2-159
- Not Even a Scratch Rare DB2-160
- Universe 3, Assemble! Uncommon DB2-161
- Bollarator's Elastic Strike! Uncommon DB2-162
- The Final Mission Common DB2-163
- Phantom Fist Rare DB2-164
- Sleepy Boy Technique Uncommon DB2-165
- Arack & Cucatail, Universe 5 Destroyer & Angel Destroyer & Angel Rare DB2-166
- Liquiir & Korun, Universe 8 Destroyer & Angel Destroyer & Angel Rare DB2-167
- Iwne & Awamo, Universe 1 Destroyer & Angel Destroyer & Angel Rare DB2-168
- Geene & Martinne, Universe 12 Destroyer & Angel Destroyer & Angel Rare DB2-169
- Quitela & Conic, Universe 4 Destroyer & Angel Destroyer & Angel Rare DB2-170
- Sidra & Mohito, Universe 9 Destroyer & Angel Destroyer & Angel Rare DB2-171
- Mosco & Kampari, Universe 3 Destroyer & Angel Destroyer & Angel Rare DB2-172
- Rumsshi & Kusu, Universe 10 Destroyer & Angel Destroyer & Angel Rare DB2-173
- Beerus & Whis, Universe 7 Destroyer & Angel Destroyer & Angel Rare DB2-174
- Champa & Vados, Universe 6 Destroyer & Angel Destroyer & Angel Rare DB2-175
- Heles & Sawar, Universe 2 Destroyer & Angel Destroyer & Angel Rare DB2-176
- Belmod & Marcarita, Universe 11 Destroyer & Angel Destroyer & Angel Rare DB2-177