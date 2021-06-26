Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Divine Multiverse Checklist

Since I've begun collecting Dragon Ball Super Card Game cards, I haven't been able to find a simple checklist for each set… so I figured Bleeding Cool would be the exact right place to host one now that we're covering this exciting hobby. Here is the complete checklist for Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Divine Multiverse.

Divine Multiverse logo. Credit: Dragon Ball Super Card Game
Divine Multiverse logo. Credit: Dragon Ball Super Card Game

Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Divine Multiverse is a set exclusive to the fifth Draft Box. It is designated the code DB02 because this is the second full Draft Box-exclusive set of this size, with the first few Draft Boxes including packs from previous sets. This set includes cards numbered up to DB2-177, making this one of the largest sets despite not being obtainable in a booster box.

  • SSB Kaio-Ken Son Goku, Concentrated Destruction Super Rare DB2-001
  • Ultra Instinct Son Goku, Monumental Presence Super Rare DB2-002
  • Tien Shinhan, Unwavering Anchor Common DB2-003
  • Piccolo, Namekian Fortification Common DB2-004
  • Android 17, Rebel Reinforcements Rare DB2-005
  • Majin Buu, Cheerful Demon Common DB2-006
  • Frieza, Imperial Inspiration Super Rare DB2-007
  • Frieza, Double-Edged Sword Common DB2-008
  • Worthy Warrior Kefla Uncommon DB2-009
  • Anato, Gentle Supremacy Rare DB2-010
  • Ganos, Bird of Prey Super Rare DB2-011
  • Ganos Common DB2-012
  • Kuru, Proud Supremacy Common DB2-013
  • Caway Common DB2-014
  • Dercori, the Unstoppable Shadow Uncommon DB2-015
  • Feral Strike Shosa Uncommon DB2-016
  • Monna, the Confidence Booster Uncommon DB2-017
  • Burly Brawler Nink Common DB2-018
  • Majora, Unseeing Aid Uncommon DB2-019
  • Mirage Maker Shantza Rare DB2-020
  • Stealth Silhouette Gamisaras Uncommon DB2-021
  • Damon, Might of Many Common DB2-022
  • Jiren, the All-Seeing Rare DB2-023
  • Kunshi, Threaded Manipulation Rare DB2-024
  • Bear Hug Tupper Common DB2-025
  • Pride Collective Zoiray Common DB2-026
  • Pride Collective Cocotte Uncommon DB2-027
  • Pride Collective Kettol Rare DB2-028
  • Flight of the Grand Eagle Super Rare DB2-029 U
  • ltrasonic Exchange Rare DB2-030
  • Universe 4, Assemble! Uncommon DB2-031
  • Mystic Talismans Common DB2-032
  • Meditation Common DB2-033
  • Master Roshi, Maximum Muscle Rare DB2-034
  • Master Roshi, Still Got It Common DB2-035
  • Android 17, Turning the Tide Rare DB2-036
  • Android 18, Neverending Energy Rare DB2-037
  • Energetic Outburst Kale Uncommon DB2-038
  • Energetic Frenzy Kefla Rare DB2-039
  • Hit, Deadly Vanguard Super Rare DB2-040
  • Frost, Chaotic Burst Uncommon DB2-041
  • Dr. Rota, Unknown Potential Uncommon DB2-042
  • Pirina, Namekian Ambush Uncommon DB2-043
  • Saonel, Namekian Ensnarement Common DB2-044
  • Fuwa, Strategic Supremacy Uncommon DB2-045
  • Obuni, Afterimage Slash Super Rare DB2-046
  • Zium, Lucky Air Raid Rare DB2-047
  • Lilibeu, Wings of Fortune Common DB2-048
  • Jirasen, Graceful Wager Uncommon DB2-049
  • Murichim, Brave Bruiser Uncommon DB2-050
  • Lilibeu, Exploitative Flight Common DB2-051
  • Jirasen, Fortuitous Flurry Common DB2-052
  • Murisarm, Manipulative Blow Common DB2-053
  • Mechiorp, Bobbing and Weaving Uncommon DB2-054
  • Napapa Common DB2-055
  • Rubalt Common DB2-056
  • Jilcol, High Stakes Guardian Common DB2-057
  • Gowasu, Manipulative Supremacy Common DB2-058
  • Dyspo, Sonic Subversion Super Rare DB2-059
  • Agu, Virtuous Supremacy Uncommon DB2-060
  • Great Priest, Herald of Deliverance Super Rare DB2-061
  • Dirty Burst Super Rare DB2-062
  • Internal Energy Shift Rare DB2-063
  • Universe 10, Assemble! Common DB2-064
  • Son Goku, Spirited Contender Uncommon DB2-065
  • Son Goku, Evening the Odds Rare DB2-066
  • Krillin, Destructo Disc Unleashed Uncommon DB2-067
  • Ribrianne, Avatar of Affection Super Rare DB2-068
  • Ribrianne, Punishing Passion Super Rare DB2-069
  • Ribrianne, Boundless Heart Uncommon DB2-070
  • Brianne De Chateau, Dazzling Maiden Rare DB2-071
  • Kakunsa, Beastly Maiden Super Rare DB2-072
  • Kakunsa, Maiden Might Common DB2-073
  • Sanka Ku, Maiden Dominance Common DB2-074
  • Rozie, Maiden Cunning Uncommon DB2-075
  • Rozie, Maiden's Scorn Common DB2-076
  • Su Roas, Maiden Augment Common DB2-077
  • Zirloin, Maiden Supporter Super Rare DB2-078
  • Zirloin, Love's Guardian Common DB2-079
  • Zarbuto, Maiden Avenger Common DB2-080
  • Zarbuto, Heroic Stance Common DB2-081
  • Rabanra, Maiden Devotee Rare DB2-082
  • Rabanra, Love's Guardian Common DB2-083
  • Jimeze Common DB2-084
  • Vikal Common DB2-085
  • Prum, Reflective Fighter Common DB2-086
  • Hermilla, Pinpoint Accuracy Uncommon DB2-087
  • Pell, Confident Supremacy Uncommon DB2-088
  • Ganos, Aerial Assault Uncommon DB2-089
  • Ogma, Compassionate Supremacy Rare DB2-090
  • Toppo, Righteous Reprisal Uncommon DB2-091
  • Hasty Dispatch Dyspo Rare DB2-092
  • Pretty Black Hole Super Rare DB2-093
  • Heart Arrow of Love Rare DB2-094
  • Universe 2, Assemble! Rare DB2-095
  • Heavy Light Shatter Burst Uncommon DB2-096
  • Big Amour Common DB2-097
  • Cabba Common DB2-098
  • Cabba, Saiyan Invigoration Uncommon DB2-099
  • Caulifla, Saiyan Invalidation Uncommon DB2-100
  • Caulifla Common DB2-101
  • Kale, Uncontrollable Rage Uncommon DB2-102
  • Kale the Mischievous Common DB2-103
  • Hit, the Revoker Rare DB2-104
  • Raw Power Botamo Common DB2-105
  • Metal Volley Magetta Common DB2-106
  • Ille, Dignified Supremacy Rare DB2-107
  • Bergamo, Ferocious Roar Super Rare DB2-108
  • Bergamo, Lupine Predator Rare DB2-109
  • Gigantic Crusher Bergamo Uncommon DB2-110
  • Basil, Fatal Rampage Super Rare DB2-111
  • Basil, the Impervious Common DB2-112
  • Venomous Fist Lavender Super Rare DB2-113
  • Lavender, Universe 9 Agent Common DB2-114
  • Amphibious Assault Comfrey Rare DB2-115
  • Roselle, Wings of Universe 9 Uncommon DB2-116
  • Oregano the Webslinger Common DB2-117
  • Hyssop the Frozen Titan Common DB2-118
  • Chappil the Iron Drake Uncommon DB2-119
  • Sorrel, the Cottontailed Warrior Common DB2-120
  • Feline Force Hop Uncommon DB2-121
  • Roh, Brash Supremacy Uncommon DB2-122
  • Jiren, Army of One Super Rare DB2-123
  • Toppo, Justice Forsaken Rare DB2-124
  • Khai, Righteous Supremity Common DB2-125
  • Giant Ball Super Rare DB2-126
  • Universe 9, Assemble! Rare DB2-127
  • Justice Crush Rare DB2-128
  • Ice Lance Uncommon DB2-129
  • Triangle Danger Beam Common DB2-130
  • Son Goku, Strength of Legends Super Rare DB2-131
  • Saiyan Shield Son Gohan Rare DB2-132
  • Vegeta, Strength of Legends Rare DB2-133
  • Enraged Eminence Vegeta Rare DB2-134
  • Dynamic Blow Vegeta Common DB2-135
  • Shin, Noble Supremacy Rare DB2-136
  • Anilaza, the Towering Atrocity Super Rare DB2-137
  • Impregnable Fortress Anilaza Common DB2-138
  • Paparoni, Brilliant Inventor Uncommon DB2-139
  • Secret Technique Paparoni Uncommon DB2-140
  • Koichiarator, Menacing Assassin Uncommon DB2-141
  • Koichiarator, the Ultimate Robot Fusion Common DB2-142
  • Koitsukai, Mechanical Courage Super Rare DB2-143
  • Panchia, Robo Warrior Common DB2-144
  • Bionic Battler Bollarator Common DB2-145
  • Katopesla, Envoy of Justice Rare DB2-146
  • Katopesla, Righteous Fury Uncommon DB2-147
  • Katopesla, Sonic Justice Uncommon DB2-148
  • Katopesla, Universe 3 Policeman Common DB2-149
  • Narirama Common DB2-150
  • Nigrisshi, from the Shadows Uncommon DB2-151
  • The Preecho Common DB2-152
  • Viara, Everlasting Assault Rare DB2-153
  • Majikayo, the Shapeshifter Uncommon DB2-154
  • Eyre, Intellectual Supremacy Common DB2-155
  • Jiren, Survival of the Fittest Rare DB2-156
  • Vuon, the Righteous Common DB2-157
  • Kahseral, the Righteous Common DB2-158
  • Protector of the People Super Rare DB2-159
  • Not Even a Scratch Rare DB2-160
  • Universe 3, Assemble! Uncommon DB2-161
  • Bollarator's Elastic Strike! Uncommon DB2-162
  • The Final Mission Common DB2-163
  • Phantom Fist Rare DB2-164
  • Sleepy Boy Technique Uncommon DB2-165
  • Arack & Cucatail, Universe 5 Destroyer & Angel Destroyer & Angel Rare DB2-166
  • Liquiir & Korun, Universe 8 Destroyer & Angel Destroyer & Angel Rare DB2-167
  • Iwne & Awamo, Universe 1 Destroyer & Angel Destroyer & Angel Rare DB2-168
  • Geene & Martinne, Universe 12 Destroyer & Angel Destroyer & Angel Rare DB2-169
  • Quitela & Conic, Universe 4 Destroyer & Angel Destroyer & Angel Rare DB2-170
  • Sidra & Mohito, Universe 9 Destroyer & Angel Destroyer & Angel Rare DB2-171
  • Mosco & Kampari, Universe 3 Destroyer & Angel Destroyer & Angel Rare DB2-172
  • Rumsshi & Kusu, Universe 10 Destroyer & Angel Destroyer & Angel Rare DB2-173
  • Beerus & Whis, Universe 7 Destroyer & Angel Destroyer & Angel Rare DB2-174
  • Champa & Vados, Universe 6 Destroyer & Angel Destroyer & Angel Rare DB2-175
  • Heles & Sawar, Universe 2 Destroyer & Angel Destroyer & Angel Rare DB2-176
  • Belmod & Marcarita, Universe 11 Destroyer & Angel Destroyer & Angel Rare DB2-177

