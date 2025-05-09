Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: dialga, Might & Mastery, pokemon

Shadow Dialga Debuts In New Pokémon GO Team Rocket Event

A Team GO Rocket Takeover is coming to Pokémon GO during the second half of the Crown Clash event. It will feature Shadow Dialga.

Article Summary Shadow Dialga debuts in Pokémon GO during the Team GO Rocket Takeover in the Crown Clash event.

Special Research unlocks a Super Rocket Radar for a chance to battle Giovanni and catch Shadow Dialga.

New Shadow Pokémon arrive, plus Shadow Raids and Team GO Rocket Grunts feature new lineups and Shiny options.

Paid Timed Research offers exclusive Pokémon, a Super Rocket Radar, and event-themed encounters and rewards.

The previously announced Crown Clash event, which features the debut of Kingambit in Pokémon GO, has gotten a bit more troublesome. Halfway through the event, we are getting a Team GO Rocket Takeover, which will see the debut of Shadow Dialga.

Here's what's happening for the Crown Clash: Taken Over event in Pokémon GO:

Date and time: Wednesday, May 14, at 12:00 a.m. to Sunday, May 18, 2025, at 11:59 p.m. local time

Wednesday, May 14, at 12:00 a.m. to Sunday, May 18, 2025, at 11:59 p.m. local time New Legendary Shadow Pokémon: Shadow Dialga debuts! A new Special Research will be released along with this event, rewarding trainers who complete it with a Super Rocket Radar. This Radar will allow trainers to find Giovanni, the Team GO Rocket boss. Giovanni will use Shadow Dialga in his battle against you for the first time. When defeated, Giovanni will abandon Shadow Dialga and leave it to be captured. Niantic writes: You can claim this Special Research until the end of Pokémon GO: Might and Mastery on June 3, 2025, at 9:59 a.m. local time.

Shadow Dialga debuts! A new Special Research will be released along with this event, rewarding trainers who complete it with a Super Rocket Radar. This Radar will allow trainers to find Giovanni, the Team GO Rocket boss. Giovanni will use Shadow Dialga in his battle against you for the first time. When defeated, Giovanni will abandon Shadow Dialga and leave it to be captured. Niantic writes: New Shadow Pokémon : A rotation is coming, which means that Cliff, Arlo, and Sierra will be using new Shadows. This generally means the release of at least one new Shiny Shadow, but we won't know until the event actually begins. We do know, however, that Grunts will be using some entirely new Shadows, which include: Shadow Slakoth Shadow Inkay Shadow Tyrunt Shadow Amaura

: A rotation is coming, which means that Cliff, Arlo, and Sierra will be using new Shadows. This generally means the release of at least one new Shiny Shadow, but we won't know until the event actually begins. We do know, however, that Grunts will be using some entirely new Shadows, which include: Event bonuses: Team GO Rocket will appear more frequently at PokéStops and in balloons. You can use a Charged TM to help a Shadow Pokémon forget the Charged Attack Frustration. Pokémon caught via one-star and three-star Shadow Raids during the event will have a wider variance of Attack, Defense, and HP. Field Research: Complete Field Research tasks to earn Fast TMs, Charged TMs, and Mysterious Components. PokéStop Showcases featuring event-themed Pokémon

Eggs: Two species are leaving 12 KM Eggs and entering the 10 KM Egg pool. Beginning with this event and continuing afterward, Larvitar and Pawniard will be available in 10 km Eggs and will no longer be available in 12 km Eggs.

Two species are leaving 12 KM Eggs and entering the 10 KM Egg pool. Beginning with this event and continuing afterward, Larvitar and Pawniard will be available in 10 km Eggs and will no longer be available in 12 km Eggs. Shadow Raids: One-Star Raids: Shadow Magnemite (can be Shiny), Shadow Murkrow (can be Shiny), Shadow Cyndaquil, and Shadow Spoink Three-Star Raids: Shadow Lapras (can be Shiny), Shadow Piloswine, and Shadow Gurdurr

Paid Timed Research: In addition to the new Team GO Rocket Special Research, there will be a $4.99 Timed Research available in the shop. It includes: One Super Rocket Radar Two Premium Battle Passes Encounters with event-themed Pokémon, including Nidoqueen wearing a crown, Nidoking wearing a crown, and more! Niantic writes: Trainers will be able to purchase and gift tickets to any of their Pokémon GO friends that they have achieved a Friendship level of Great Friends or higher with. Please note that purchases—including those made for other Trainers—are non-refundable (subject to applicable law and the exceptions set forth in the Terms of Service). Tickets cannot be purchased with PokéCoins. Please note that Timed Research expires. The tasks associated with this Timed Research must be completed and their rewards must be claimed before Sunday, May 18, 2025, at 11:59 p.m. local time.

In addition to the new Team GO Rocket Special Research, there will be a $4.99 Timed Research available in the shop. It includes:

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!