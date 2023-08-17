Posted in: Card Games, Dragon Ball Super, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: bandai, DBSCG, dragon ball, Dragon Ball Super Card Game

Dragon Ball Super Reveals Critical Blow: Cell Max SPR

Dragon Ball Super Card Game features the main villain of last year's Super Hero film, Cell Max, on an SPR from the next set, Critical Blow.

Bandai has revealed the name of the next Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. The title of this set is Zenkai Series – Critical Blow. This is the fifth expansion of the Zenkai Series and is overall the 22nd main series Dragon Ball Super Card Game set. This set does include a God Rare, which makes that as-of-yet unrevealed card the fourth God Rare in the hobby after Super Saiyan Blue Vegeta from Realm of the Gods, Bardock from Rise of the Z-Legends, and Son Goku from Wild Resurgence. So far, we can confirm that this expansion includes multiple focuses, including the Z-era Broly movies (including Broly – The Legendary Super Saiyan, Broly – Second Coming, and Bio-Broly) and DBS: Super Hero. Today, let's take a look at more Special Rare reveals from the Red-colored section of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Zenkai Series – Critical Blow.

Cell Max, Reborn of Despair, depicts the lead villain of last summer's film, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. This film was the first time that we have seen the series return as an anime in quite a while. 2018 saw the end of the first run of the Super anime series with the Tournament of Power arc. Less than a year after that finale, Akira Toriyama brought it back with the one-off film DBS: Broly. However, we haven't gotten anything animated between 2019 and 2022. Does Super Hero signal the return of the anime? There is, after all, a lot to cover as the manga has pushed forward with multiple major sagas, and both Broly and Super Hero will likely be lengthened into full animated sagas as well.

