Dragon Ball Super Reveals Critical Blow: Super Fu Leader

Dragon Ball Super Card Game reveals the new Black-colored Leader card of Critical Blow, which features Fu in his Super Fu form.

Bandai has revealed the name of the next Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. The title of this set is Zenkai Series – Critical Blow. This is the fifth expansion of the Zenkai Series and is overall the 22nd main series Dragon Ball Super Card Game set. This set does include a God Rare featuring Super Saiyan Gogeta, which makes that the fourth God Rare in the hobby after Super Saiyan Blue Vegeta from Realm of the Gods, Bardock from Rise of the Z-Legends, and Son Goku from Wild Resurgence. So far, we can confirm that this expansion includes multiple focuses, including the Z-era Broly movies (including Broly – The Legendary Super Saiyan, Broly – Second Coming, and Bio-Broly), DBS: Super Hero, the Z-era film Fusion Reborn, the Red Ribbon Army Saga, the Fortune Teller Baba Saga, and the Xenoverse-focused Prison Planet Saga. Today, let's venture into the Xenoverse-themed Black-colored section of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Zenkai Series – Critical Blow.

The Black-colored section of Zenkai Series – Critical Blow is headed up by a Fu Leader. Fu is one of the villains of Super Dragon Ball Heroes, specifically during the Prison Planet Saga, which the past couple of DBSCG sets have focused on. Fu is seen on the Leader Front in his standard form. Flip the Leader over to reveal Super Fu, Heinous Commander. This is Fu's equivalent of the Super Saiyan form. Like his "father," Mira, Fu is an artificial being that has blood from multiple races, including Saiyan and Demon. This powerful form has hair that more closely resembles Super Saiyan 2 than 1.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from the next installment of the Zenkai Series. Stay tuned for more about this collectible hobby, including card reveals and product drops, right here daily.

