Dragon Ball Super Reveals Critical Blow: Super Saiyan 3 Broly

Dragon Ball Super Card Game shows off more new cards from the upcoming Critical Blow featuring the green-haired Super Saiyan 3 Broly.

Bandai has revealed the name of the next Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. The title of this set is Zenkai Series – Critical Blow. This is the fifth expansion of Zenkai Series and is overall the 22nd main series Dragon Ball Super Card Game set. This set does include a God Rare, which makes that as-of-yet unrevealed card the fourth God Rare in the hobby after Super Saiyan Blue Vegeta from Realm of the Gods, Bardock from Rise of the Z-Legends, and Son Goku from Wild Resurgence. So far, we don't know anything about this set other than those facts and information regarding a few promo cards. Today, let's take a look at some more cards from the Green-colored section of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Zenkai Series – Critical Blow.

One of the cards revealed today features a form that some fans may be unfamiliar with: SS3 Broly, Tyrant, which shows Broly in his exclusive Legendary Super Saiyan 3 form. This form debuted not in any movies, anime, or mange first but after Dragon Ball Z Kai: Dragon Battlers, an arcade card-based fighting game. The form is later shown in Dragon Ball Heroes, which shows the Z iteration of Broly reach this form.

The other card revealed today is SS Broly, All-Transcending Devil, which shows Broly in his green-haired Legendary Super Saiyan form. This is a Z-Awaken card, which is meant to be played on top of the Broly & Paragus // Super Saiyan Broly Leader card that was revealed in yesterday's previews. In this form, Broly was one of the most powerful characters from the Z-era movies.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from the next installment of the Zenkai Series. Stay tuned for more about this collectible hobby, including card reveals and product drops, right here daily.

