Dragon Ball Super Reveals Perfect Combination: Goku Awakening Leader

Son Goku awakens to his Ultra Instinct Sign state in Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Perfect Combination's newly revealed Leader.

Article Summary Bandai announces Dragon Ball Super Card Game's 23rd set, Zenkai Series - Perfect Combination.

New set features a God Rare and focuses on Future Trunks Saga, Saiyan Saga, and more.

Goku's Ultra Instinct Sign state headlines as the Awaken side of the new heroic Leader card.

Updates on card reveals and product drops for the collectible hobby available on Bleeding Cool.

Bandai has revealed the next Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. After some teases, the main website for the game has announced with a new banner that the title of this set is Zenkai Series – Perfect Combination. This is the sixth expansion of the Zenkai Series and is overall the 23rd main series Dragon Ball Super Card Game set. This set does include a God Rare that has not yet been revealed. This will be the fifth God Rare in the hobby after Super Saiyan Blue Vegeta from Realm of the Gods, Bardock from Rise of the Z-Legends, Son Goku from Wild Resurgence, and Super Saiyan Gogeta from Critical Blow. This expansion, which will be the last standard Zenkai Series set before this series block is retitled Zenkai Series EX, includes multiple focuses, which will be introduced via these previews. The first confirmed focuses of Zenkai Series – Perfect Combination are the Future Trunks Saga, the Saiyan Saga, and the History of Trunks, making this quite a Trunks-themed set. Other focuses include the Tournament of Power. Today, let's take a look at more cards from the Yellow-colored section of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Zenkai Series – Perfect Combination.

This newly revealed heroic Leader depicts Goku as seen at the Tournament of Power. The Leader Front shows Goku's primary transformation shown in the Dragon Ball Super anime: Super Saiyan Blue. It's wild to think that a transformation this powerful is just a Leader Front now, like a base form! Flip the card over to reveal the Awaken side of the Leader: Son Goku, Autonomous Awakening. This is Goku's Ultra Instinct Sign form, which was a herald for the actual transformation into the silver-haired (partial) master of the form and technique.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from the next installment of the Zenkai Series. Stay tuned for more about this collectible hobby, including card reveals and product drops, right here daily.

