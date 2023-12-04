Posted in: Card Games, Dragon Ball Super, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: bandai, DBSCG, dragon ball, Dragon Ball Super Card Game

Dragon Ball Super Reveals Perfect Combination: SSB Vegeta SPR

SSB Vegeta, God-Like Power features as a Special Rare card in Dragon Ball Super Card Game's next set, Perfect Combination.

Article Summary Bandai announces new DBS Card Game expansion, Zenkai Series - Perfect Combination.

Special Rare card SSB Vegeta features with standout forced perspective artwork.

The set is Trunks-themed, featuring Future Trunks Saga and History of Trunks.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more DBS Card Game previews and updates.

Bandai has revealed the next Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. After some teases, the main website for the game has announced with a new banner that the title of this set is Zenkai Series – Perfect Combination. This is the sixth expansion of the Zenkai Series and is overall the 23rd main series Dragon Ball Super Card Game set. This set does include a God Rare that has not yet been revealed. This will be the fifth God Rare in the hobby after Super Saiyan Blue Vegeta from Realm of the Gods, Bardock from Rise of the Z-Legends, Son Goku from Wild Resurgence, and Super Saiyan Gogeta from Critical Blow. This expansion, which will be the last standard Zenkai Series set before this series block is retitled Zenkai Series EX, includes multiple focuses, which will be introduced via these previews. The first confirmed focuses of Zenkai Series – Perfect Combination are the Future Trunks Saga, the Saiyan Saga, and the History of Trunks, making this quite a Trunks-themed set. Other focuses include the Tournament of Power. Today, let's take a look at another Special Rare from Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Zenkai Series – Perfect Combination.

I wonder if this artwork was originally from a Zenkai Card. Zenkai Series has been using the Zenkai Card type to showcase in-your-face artwork that creates a forced perspective, which isn't something we've seen a lot in this card game outside of that mechanic. We do see it here on Vegeta's SPR, but might I say — this is the best-forced perspective artwork we have seen in a while. Potentially ever. The Zenkai Card aesthetic started out visually unsettling but got a lot better. This, though? The movement here is what makes the perspective work. Look at how Vegeta's hair waves, showing motion as he prepares to deliver this blast of his god-like power.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from the next installment of the Zenkai Series. Stay tuned for more about this collectible hobby, including card reveals and product drops, right here daily.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!