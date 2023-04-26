Dragon Ball Super Reveals Resurgence: SSB Rivalry Dragon Ball Super Card Game's next set Resurgence draws inspiration from Goku & Vegeta's ascent to Super Saiyan Blue in the Super anime.

Bandai has begun to roll out details for the next Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. While official pack art has not yet been revealed, the promotional materials say that this set is themed to "Resurgence" with the word used as a proper noun. That seems to be the set title reveal. For now, we will go under the strong hint that the set will be called Zenkai Series – Resurgence. This is the fourth expansion of Zenkai Series and is overall the 21st main series Dragon Ball Super Card Game set. So far, we can confirm that the set will include a God Rare, though we do not yet know who will join Vegeta and Bardock as the GDR focus. We can also confirm one of the set's focuses as the Golden Frieza Saga from Dragon Ball Super. Today, let's take a look at more cards from the Yellow-colored section of this upcoming set.

The first Super Rare shown for Resurgence is SSB Son Goku & SSB Vegeta, Rivalry. It shows the iconic pair of Vegeta and Goku back-to-back in the trademark form of Dragon Ball Super, Super Saiyan Blue. They are wearing their outfits seen in the Golden Frieza Saga. The other preview today is SSB Vegeta, Unceasing Progress. Was "Ceaseless" not on the table here for some reason? In any case, this artwork represents the first movie and then adapted saga in which we saw Super Saiyan Blue, with Goku and Vegeta both utilizing it against the newly transformed Golden Freiza, who was terrorizing Earth while they were away on Beerus's planet training to utilize God Ki.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from Resurgence, the next installment of the Zenkai Series. Stay tuned for more as well as other reveals from upcoming DBSCG products.