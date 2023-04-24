Dragon Ball Super Reveals Resurgence: SSB Vegeta Leader Vegeta powers up to Super Saiyan Blue in this newly revealed Leader card from Dragon Ball Super Card Game's upcoming set Resurgence.

Bandai has begun to roll out details for the next Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. While official pack art has not yet been revealed, the promotional materials say that this set is themed to "Resurgence" with the word used as a proper noun. That seems to be the set title reveal. For now, we will go under the strong hint that the set will be called Zenkai Series – Resurgence. This is the fourth expansion of Zenkai Series and is overall the 21st main series Dragon Ball Super Card Game set. So far, we can confirm that the set will include a God Rare, though we do not yet know who will join Vegeta and Bardock as the GDR focus. We can also confirm one of the set's focuses as the Golden Frieza Saga from Dragon Ball Super. Today, let's take a look at another Leader card from this newly revealed set.

Just like the Super Saiyan Blue Goku card that we previewed yesterday, this Leader uses a unique style showing the base form in a pure blue aura and the transformed state in full color. SSB Vegeta, God-Level Power is another all-time banger Leader card that sets this card apart. It seems as if so far, all of the sets from the Zenkai Series era are bringing something unique. Zenkai Series – Dawn of the Z-Legends was the first set with Z-Cards, Z-Awakens, and the new foil patterns. Zenkai Series – Fighter's Ambition introduced Son Gohan Rares. The most recent set Zenkai Series – Power Absorbed was the first expansion to get a Collector's Booster full of Alt Arts. Now, Zenkai Series – Resurgence is introducing a new style of artwork for Leaders.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from both the Ultimate Deck 2023 and Resurgence, the next installment of the Zenkai Series. Stay tuned for more as well as other reveals from upcoming DBSCG products.