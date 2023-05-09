Dragon Ball Super Reveals Resurgence: Two Frieza SRs Dragon Ball Super Card Game shows off two new Super Rare cards from Resurgence, both of them featuring the evil emperor Frieza.

Bandai has begun to roll out details for the next Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. While official pack art has not yet been revealed, the promotional materials say that this set is themed to "Resurgence" with the word used as a proper noun. That seems to be the set title reveal. For now, we will go under the strong hint that the set will be called Zenkai Series – Resurgence. This is the fourth expansion of Zenkai Series and is overall the 21st main series Dragon Ball Super Card Game set. So far, we can confirm that the set will include a God Rare, though we do not yet know who will join Vegeta and Bardock as the GDR focus. We can also confirm one of the set's focuses as the Golden Frieza Saga from Dragon Ball Super. Today, let's take a look at more cards from the Yellow-colored section of this upcoming set.

Today, we have two Super Rare cards featuring Frieza. The Return of the Army of Terror SR features Frieza and his newly reinstated Frieza Force that come together to battle in their leader's name now that he is resurrected. The gold stamp foiling shows up as auras around each pictured character. Golden Frieza, Evolved Emperor sees Frieza in his (at the time) ultimate form, blazing with a wild burst of ki as he attacks, which will be rendered in golden foil. Looking at these two cards, we have a depiction of the character's first form and fifth form, the latter of which is the newest addition to his transformations in the anime… until the Granolah Saga is adapted and we see Black Frieza.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from Resurgence, the next installment of the Zenkai Series. Stay tuned for more as well as other reveals from upcoming DBSCG products.