What Is The Best Moveset For Conkeldurr In Pokémon GO?

You might have a powerful Pokémon, but it's not going to pull its weight in Pokémon GO if you don't have the right moveset. Let's take a deep dive into Conkeldurr's possible moves are in Pokémon GO and what this pure Fighting-type creature's best moveset is for raids.

Conkeldurr's available Fast Attacks in Pokémon GO include:

Counter (Fighting-type)

Poison Jab (Poison-type)

Good news here. Conkeldurr doesn't have any legacy moves, so no need to worry about an Elite TM. Same goes for its Charged Attacks.

Conkeldurr's available Charged Attacks include:

Dynamic Punch (Fighting-type)

Focus Blast (Fighting-type)

Stone Edge (Rock-type)

Now, our recommendation.

This is is a clean sweep here, with Conkeldurr's best moves for raids also functioning as its best moves for PVP. In general, if you can't afford to unlock a second move for your Conkeldurr in Pokémon GO, you're going to want this moveset:

Conkeldurr (Counter, Dynamic Punch)

This will be absolutely suitable for raids, as Conkeldurr is an elite Fighting-type Pokémon and will get STAB (Same Type Attack Bonus) from both of these moves. However, while these are also the optimal moves for PVP, taking Conkeldurr into the GO Battle League with just two moves isn't a great choice. You're going to want to give Conkeldurr coverage against Pokémon that can harm it, like Togekiss, with a heavy-hitting Rock-type move. Conkeldurr is great in the Master League Premier Cup, but there are a lot of Pokémon that, without adding a Rock-type move to it, will dominate. These Pokémon may be resistant to Fighting-type attacks, which they will expect from Conkeldurr, so may not block your Rock-type attack… giving you a potential win in a sticky situation.

Our ultimate recommendation would be to purchase a second Charged Attack for Conkeldurr and set it up with this moveset:

Conkeldurr (Counter, Dynamic Punch, Stone Edge)