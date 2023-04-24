Dragon Ball Super Reveals Ultimate Deck 2023: More Goku Black Bandai's Dragon Ball Super Card Game will release Ultimate Deck 2023 in May. It features cards depicting Super Saiyan Rosé Goku Black.

Bandai has announced details for a new edition of an annual Dragon Ball Super Card Game release. The Ultimate Deck is back. After last year's Cell-focused Ultimate Deck, this year brings a Goku Black focus to Ultimate Deck 2023. This edition of Ultimate Deck will be headed up by a Goku Black Leader and Z-Awaken card, which depicts the antagonist of the "Future" Trunks Saga in his Super Saiyan Rosé form. This form is exclusive to Goku Black due to his unique biology of being a God's essence in a Saiyan body. Ultimate Deck 2023 will be released on May 19th, 2023, and will retail for $24.99. It includes a 51-card structured deck of all silver foil cards, a seven-card Z-Deck, a random gold stamp and silver stamp silver foil Z-Deck card, and one Power Absorbed booster pack. Today, let's take a look at more cards that will be featured in Dragon Ball Super Card Game's Ultimate Deck 2023.

Man, oh man… that's a lot of Goku Black. To say that the Ultimate Deck 2023 is Goku Black-themed is like saying that Veget has Saiyan pride. It's like saying that Piccolo's cape is heavy. It's like saying Chichi kinda wants Gohan to get back to his schoolwork. It's like saying Frieza gave Krillin just a little squeeze. This deck is Goku Black to the max. Fans of the Future Trunks Saga are definitely eating here, especially with how many cards depict the Goku Black-exclusive Super Saiyan Rosé form. Despite the bizarre name, this is a cool form that is a result of a true God being within a Saiyan… utilizing God Ki… to turn Super Saiyan Blue. Hey, if we get a cool new form out of it, it works for me.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from both the Ultimate Deck 2023 and Resurgence, the next installment of the Zenkai Series. Stay tuned for more as well as other reveals from upcoming DBSCG products.